Prime Day KitchenAid Deal: Save $170 on a 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer

The do-it-all kitchen appliance is down to one of the lowest prices we've seen in 2023.

If you've been eyeing a KitchenAid stand mixer but keep waiting for a price drop to pull the trigger, Prime Day is your moment. But the best KitchenAid mixer deal isn't on Amazon. We found the KitchenAid 5.5-quart professional stand mixer on sale for $280 at Best Buy -- a full $170 off the sticker price. It's available in four finishes, including classic empire red and a sleek matte black. 

Poke around other retailers including Amazon and you'll find the same model selling for around $350 or more. Amazon has the KitchenAid Mini (3.5-quart bowl) down to $260, which is a fine deal if you're low on kitchen space, but our pick goes to the full-sized model at Best Buy for just $20 more.

With 500 watts of power and 10 speeds, this automatic mixer has the power to whip even the densest ingredients into dough. And a bevy of attachments available, including a food grinder, pasta maker and veggie spiralizer (all sold separately), turn the baker's buddy into a full-on sous chef. 

The Pro 5.5-quart bowl-lift mixer is available in matt black, red, silver and dark blue -- and ships for free. It includes a flat beater, spiral dough hook and steel wire whip.

