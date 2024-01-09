Get the Self-Emptying Dreametech L20 Ultra With a $450 Discount Using Our Code
If you're looking for a high-end, hands-off robot vacuum, this exclusive coupon will net you one for just $1,049.
Cleaning around the house can be exhausting, especially after a long day at work or looking after the kids. For day-to-day mess, robot vacuums are a great option as they're pretty versatile and can help keep your floors free of debris without you having to vacuum everyday.
One great example is the Dreametech L20 Ultra, a premium, self-emptying robot vacuum that usually goes for $1,499. Right now, you can get at Wellbots for $1,049 if you use the coupon CNETDREAME150. That's an extra $150 discount on the already discounted price of $1,199, and undercutting Amazon's current offer, so it's well worth picking it up at this price.
The Dreametech L20 Ultra has a lot of smarts under the hood, and that includes not only being able to map your house but also various objects around it. With up to 55 different objects it can detect, it can avoid furniture and other obstacles without constantly running into things and causing scuffs or getting stuck. It also has a very powerful 7000pa suction that works just as well on hard floors as it does on carpet, so if you have a mix of both, you're in luck.
With a huge 6400mAh battery, this thing can last quite a while, and when it's near the end of its battery life, it automatically routes itself back to the base station to charge. As you might have gleaned from the picture, the base station is also where the L20 Ultra goes to empty itself. While Dreametech suggests the base's 3.2-liter bag can hold around 75 days' worth of debris, that depends on how much dirt and dust you get.
Overall, it's hard to beat the Dreamtech L20 Ultra when it comes to tech and vacuuming power, especially for the price it's going for. Even so, it is a bit pricey, so if you'd like to see some alternatives, check out these other great robot vacuum deals.
