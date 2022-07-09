Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for As Little As $600 at Woot

Microsoft's Surface Pro and Surface Book are favorites in the company's lineup of products because of their large displays, fast performance, battery life, and stylus sketching. A new Surface Pro 8 (Microsoft's latest version) can cost up to $1,900, but the Surface Pro 7 (along with an older Surface Book) is now on sale at Woot for just $600.

Get the Surface Pro 7 for 33% off list price or the Surface Pro 4 12-inch table with pen for $530. You can also have the Surface Book 2 with pen and sleeve starting at $500. There is a limit of three items per customer, and this sale will only last until Wednesday, July 13.

This tablet has a 128GB solid-state drive, 10th-gen Intel Core processor, battery life up to 10.5 hours, Windows 10 (Windows 11 eligible) and Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Compared to other Surface Pros, this one has improved type, touch, draw, write and work capabilities. It also has USB-C and USB-A ports. Get the Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB RAM for $530 or the Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM for $600.

Woot This tablet comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB solid-state drive, 8GB RAM, Windows 10, and includes a Microsoft Surface Pen and Microsoft Surface Pen tip kit. It also has an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and stereo front-firing speakers. There's a built-in kickstand as well as a full-size USB port.