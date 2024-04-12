Get the Fallout TV Show Backstory With 2 Free Games, Thanks to Amazon Prime Gaming

Now that the new Fallout TV show has emerged from the vault on Amazon Prime Video, you're probably ready to go and explore the wasteland for yourself. There are decades of games waiting to help you do just that, and now Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away not one but two of them. Right now, Fallout 76 can be picked up on PC and Xbox, while Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel can be had on PC absolutely gratis -- so long as you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, that is. All you have to do is head to the Prime Gaming website to get the ball rolling. Do it soon though: Fallout 76 will be gone for good come May 15, while those picking up Fallout Tactics have less than two weeks to claim it.

Of the two games, Fallout 76 is definitely the pick of the bunch and while it had a rocky launch back in 2018, it's a different beast in 2024. Bethesda gave the traditionally single-player Fallout world an online twist with this game, giving people the chance to roam the wasteland with their friends. Character creation remains a key aspect, as you'd imagine, but we don't want to spoil the rest -- it's free, so why not find out the rest for yourself?

Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel is a tactical squad-based combat game that originally launched back in 2001 and will see players use their skills to "inspire the lowly and protect the weak," according to the blurb. The game is definitely a product of its time and won't win any awards for graphics these days, but if you're all-in on the Fallout story thanks to the show, this is still a great way to spend your hours. Just be sure to grab it now before these freebies are gone for good.

You'd be surprised how many Amazon Prime subscription perks there are, and they go way beyond just getting cheap deliveries and the odd free game. For example, did you know you can get discounts on groceries from Whole Foods? You do now.