Get Stunning Graphics on a Budget With Big Savings on Nvidia-Equipped Laptops

There are a few different ways to game on the go these days. But if you want the power and versatility of a PC, you'll want to invest in a proper gaming laptop. They tend to be pricier than a typically laptop, but also come packed full of cutting-edge hardware that allows them to run tons of the latest titles. And right now, Newegg is offering some great deals on a variety of models equipped with an advanced Nvidia GPU, with prices starting at just $879.

Nvidia makes the vast majority of our favorite graphics cards available in 2023, which provide stunning graphics and fluid performance for gamers. And Newegg has a few different offers available on gaming laptops equipped with these advanced GPUs. Several models are on sale for hundreds off, like this Acer Nitro 5 -- one of the best gaming laptops of 2023 -- which is $180 off, dropping the price down to $1,100. Other models are discounted by $400 or more, but that's not the only offer available.

Most laptops on sale will also come with a free gift. Models equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU will also come with the Overwatch 2 Invasion bundle (a $40 value), while those with select Intel Core processors will get a free copy of Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Mirage (an $80 value). There are also select models that will come with a free gaming headset, or a free Newegg gift card. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best gaming laptop deals for even more bargains.