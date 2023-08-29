Get Stunning Graphics on a Budget With Big Savings on Nvidia-Equipped Laptops
Save hundreds on these cutting-edge gaming laptops, and get free games, accessories and more.
There are a few different ways to game on the go these days. But if you want the power and versatility of a PC, you'll want to invest in a proper gaming laptop. They tend to be pricier than a typically laptop, but also come packed full of cutting-edge hardware that allows them to run tons of the latest titles. And right now, Newegg is offering some great deals on a variety of models equipped with an advanced Nvidia GPU, with prices starting at just $879.
Nvidia makes the vast majority of our favorite graphics cards available in 2023, which provide stunning graphics and fluid performance for gamers. And Newegg has a few different offers available on gaming laptops equipped with these advanced GPUs. Several models are on sale for hundreds off, like this Acer Nitro 5 -- one of the best gaming laptops of 2023 -- which is $180 off, dropping the price down to $1,100. Other models are discounted by $400 or more, but that's not the only offer available.
Most laptops on sale will also come with a free gift. Models equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU will also come with the Overwatch 2 Invasion bundle (a $40 value), while those with select Intel Core processors will get a free copy of Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Mirage (an $80 value). There are also select models that will come with a free gaming headset, or a free Newegg gift card. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best gaming laptop deals for even more bargains.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Gaming Guides
Virtual Reality Gaming
PlayStation
Xbox
Other Gaming
Video Games