Apple Watch Ultra Review Windows 11 Update Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Ice Cream Cone Day Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Best TVs Chromebook Deals AirPods Pro 2 Discount
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Get Spooky Good Savings During Aukey's Halloween Sale

Save 35% on over 100 different products during this event.
2 min read

Looking for some deals on tech upgrades? Right now, Aukey is having a Halloween sale on dozens of different products. Save 35% on every single item with prices starting as low as $6. You'll find things ranging from wireless chargers to gaming mouse pads and everything in between. 

See at Aukey

You might find things during this sale that you didn't even know you needed, like rechargeable table lamps and adjustable standing desks. We've categorized and rounded up some of the best deals during this sale. It's not clear how long the offer will last, so get yours while you can.

Computer accessories
Aukey

Overview full HD video 1080p webcam

Tired of low-quality video on your laptop? This full HD webcam delivers sharp and smooth videos so you'll always look on point during Zoom meetings. It has excellent video quality with 1080p streaming and recording at 30fps.

$26 at Aukey

Gaming gear
Aukey

104-key mechanical keyboard with gaming software

Save $21

This keyboard comes equipped with seven color presets and 12 lighting configuration presets. It has a 104-key rollover with anti-ghosting, ensuring that you never miss a single key-press or confuse your commands in any scenario. Save $21 on this keyboard now.

$39 at Aukey

Wearables
Aukey

Wireless charging over-ear headphones

These headphones are great for workouts or sports. They're equipped with IPX8 water resistance, featuring a fully sealed waterproof shell with protection against sweat and rain. They have built-in 12mm speakers with deep bass. 

$32 at Aukey

Lamps
Aukey

Classic table lamp

This elegant table lamp features a modern and minimalist design that is suitable for bedrooms, living rooms and home offices. It has a linen fabric shade, built-in USB charging ports and a stylish pull chain. An included warm white LED bulb provides comfortable lighting.

$27 at Aukey

Car accessories
Aukey

Car mount phone holder

This car mount will securely hold your smartphone or GPS on the air vent in your car. It fits most standard air vents both horizontally and vertically. You can easily remove your phone using the widely adjustable phone cradle with an instant release button.

$8 at Aukey

Phone accessories

Omnia Mix3 90V 3-port charger

With three times as many ports as an Apple charger, this Aukey charger offers powerful 90-watt charging that will power up your MacBook Pro or latest iPhones. This charger is both compact and efficient, wasting 40% less energy than typical chargers.

$39 at Aukey

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.