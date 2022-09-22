Get Spooky Good Savings During Aukey's Halloween Sale

Looking for some deals on tech upgrades? Right now, Aukey is having a Halloween sale on dozens of different products. Save 35% on every single item with prices starting as low as $6. You'll find things ranging from wireless chargers to gaming mouse pads and everything in between.
You might find things during this sale that you didn't even know you needed, like rechargeable table lamps and adjustable standing desks. We've categorized and rounded up some of the best deals during this sale. It's not clear how long the offer will last, so get yours while you can.
Computer accessories
Tired of low-quality video on your laptop? This full HD webcam delivers sharp and smooth videos so you'll always look on point during Zoom meetings. It has excellent video quality with 1080p streaming and recording at 30fps.
- 10-in-1 USB hub with 4K HDMI: $39 (save $21)
- USB-C hub adapter: $42 (save $21)
- USB 3.0 silver hub: $32 (save $18)
- Ultraslim USB hub with 4 ports: $10 (save $6)
- Impression webcam with autofocus: $32 (save $18)
Gaming gear
This keyboard comes equipped with seven color presets and 12 lighting configuration presets. It has a 104-key rollover with anti-ghosting, ensuring that you never miss a single key-press or confuse your commands in any scenario. Save $21 on this keyboard now.
- Gaming mouse pad with LED lights: $21 (save $11)
- Gaming headset with stereo sound: $19 (save $10)
- Pink gaming keyboard: $45 (save $25)
- XXXL oversized gaming mouse pad: $16 (save $9)
- Gaming desk 45 inches with ergonomic design: $130 (save $70)
- Gaming mouse: $19 (save $10)
Wearables
These headphones are great for workouts or sports. They're equipped with IPX8 water resistance, featuring a fully sealed waterproof shell with protection against sweat and rain. They have built-in 12mm speakers with deep bass.
- Wireless earbuds surround sound: $26 (save $14)
- Active noise-canceling headphones: $45 (save $25)
- Compact true wireless earbuds: $26 (save $14)
- Smartwatch and fitness tracker: $32 (save $18)
- Wireless charging earbuds elevation in-ear detection: $26 (save $14)
Lamps
This elegant table lamp features a modern and minimalist design that is suitable for bedrooms, living rooms and home offices. It has a linen fabric shade, built-in USB charging ports and a stylish pull chain. An included warm white LED bulb provides comfortable lighting.
- Table lamp with touch control: $22 (save $13)
- Rechargeable table lamp: $26 (save $14)
- Smart LED lamp: $21 (save $12)
- Circular ring table lamp with remote control: $39 (save $11)
- Mini RGB table lamp with touch control: $22 (save $12)
Car accessories
This car mount will securely hold your smartphone or GPS on the air vent in your car. It fits most standard air vents both horizontally and vertically. You can easily remove your phone using the widely adjustable phone cradle with an instant release button.
- Dashcam with 1080p resolution: $45 (save $25)
- Phone holder for car 360 degrees: $11 (save $6)
- 1080p dashcam: $78 (save $42)
- Wireless charger car phone holder: $19 (save $11)
- Phone holder with super magnetic mount: $13 (save $7)
- Dual USB car charger: $10 (save $6)
Phone accessories
With three times as many ports as an Apple charger, this Aukey charger offers powerful 90-watt charging that will power up your MacBook Pro or latest iPhones. This charger is both compact and efficient, wasting 40% less energy than typical chargers.
- Omnia mini 20W charger: $12 (save $6)
- Ultraslim USB-C power bank: $36 (save $19)
- USB-C to USB-C cables, 6-pack: $12 (save $7)
- Wireless charging stand: $26 (save $14)