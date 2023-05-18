Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
GABA Supplements to Help Manage StressExpressVPN ReviewNew Tech for Hearing LosBest Solar CompaniesCNET CouponsVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Credit CardsCNET Coupons
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Get Over 20% Off this Designer Bag

Shop Silver and Riley's luxurious bags this Memorial Day Weekend.

unknown-1
unknown-1
Charlotte Maracina Associate Writer
Charlotte Maracina is an associate writer for CNET based in Long Island, New York. When not writing about top products on the market, she's traveling, binging Love Island or following Harry Styles on tour.
Expertise Charlotte has two years of experience tracking different travel, fashion and lifestyle trends among 18-24 year olds. She studied Communications and Sociology at Belmont University.
See full bio
Charlotte Maracina

This Memorial Day, Silver and RIley is offering 23% off their iconic Italian made products. From May 26-29, customers using code 23MEMORIAL, you can receive a discount on all of their goods. The bags make for great graduation gifts, Father's Day presents or even a belated Mother's Day present. 

Silver and Riley See at Silver and Riley
Silver and Riley

My personal favorite is the Milan Crossbody Bag which is available in a variety of colors. From totes to purses, there's something for everyone. Shop now before it's too late. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image