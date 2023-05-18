Get Over 20% Off this Designer Bag

Shop Silver and Riley's luxurious bags this Memorial Day Weekend.
This Memorial Day, Silver and RIley is offering 23% off their iconic Italian made products. From May 26-29, customers using code 23MEMORIAL, you can receive a discount on all of their goods. The bags make for great graduation gifts, Father's Day presents or even a belated Mother's Day present.
My personal favorite is the Milan Crossbody Bag which is available in a variety of colors. From totes to purses, there's something for everyone. Shop now before it's too late.