X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Get No-Subscription Lorex Cameras for Up to 45% Off at Site-Wide Sale

This April sale features discounts on a number of our Lorex cam picks, which come with included on-board video storage and zero subscription fees.

Tyler Lacoma Editor / Home Security
For more than 10 years Tyler has used his experience in smart home tech to craft how-to guides, explainers, and recommendations for technology of all kinds. From using his home in beautiful Bend, OR as a testing zone for the latest security products to digging into the nuts and bolts of the best data privacy guidelines, Tyler has experience in all aspects of protecting your home and belongings. With a BA in Writing from George Fox and certification in Technical Writing from Oregon State University, he's ready to get you the details you need to make the best decisions for your home. On off hours, you can find Tyler exploring the Cascade trails, finding the latest brew in town with some friends, or trying a new recipe in the kitchen!
Expertise Smart home, smart security, home tech, energy savings, A/V
See full bio
Tyler Lacoma
The Lorex indoor security camera sitting on a small black table with a cup and saucer and a child&apos;s photo.

Lorex cameras offer onboard storage and no-fee person detection.

 Lorex/Amazon

You can find Lorex cameras in our roundups of the finest home security devices, like our lists of the best nanny cams and the top home security cameras without subscriptions. If you're looking for a camera that still offers video storage without any cloud data (which can invite privacy headaches), Lorex is currently holding an April flash sale on its site until the 20th, discounting its most popular cams by up to 45%.

See the full site-wide Lorex sale here

If you're looking for a reliable indoor camera, this inexpensive 2K Lorex model, at $50, offers a high resolution as well as pan/tilt capabilities for sweeping an entire room. Or you could make a major upgrade with the 4K outdoor spotlight camera, now $180. And folks who prefer floodlights for high-level illumination will love the Lorex Floodlight cam, which has adjustable -- and bright -- LED panels. It's now $50 off, at $200.

Best Home Security Cameras for Apple HomeKit and Siri in 2024 See at Cnet
The Lorex floodlight cam mounted on house siding above a glass door.

We love Lorex's adjustable and customizable LED panels.

 Lorex/Amazon

Or if you're interested in a video doorbell instead, the wireless Lorex 2K doorbell is also on sale, for $30 off, at $150. Again, all of Lorex's cams include microSD cards or similar options for onboard video storage at no extra charge. They also include important extras like two-way audio, and there are no extra fees for AI features like person detection or pet detection. They'll connect to your Alexa or Google Assistant/Home platforms, too.

Lorex's site-wide sale includes many collections of multicam NVR systems as well. Usually sporting four to six cams and a DVR-like recording device, these sets offer large amounts of local storage for big security systems to watch over large properties, warehouses, businesses and more. You can grab them from around $200 to $475 off while the sale continues. 

Best Wireless Home Security Cameras of 2024 See at Cnet