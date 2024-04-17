Get No-Subscription Lorex Cameras for Up to 45% Off at Site-Wide Sale

You can find Lorex cameras in our roundups of the finest home security devices, like our lists of the best nanny cams and the top home security cameras without subscriptions. If you're looking for a camera that still offers video storage without any cloud data (which can invite privacy headaches), Lorex is currently holding an April flash sale on its site until the 20th, discounting its most popular cams by up to 45%.

If you're looking for a reliable indoor camera, this inexpensive 2K Lorex model, at $50, offers a high resolution as well as pan/tilt capabilities for sweeping an entire room. Or you could make a major upgrade with the 4K outdoor spotlight camera, now $180. And folks who prefer floodlights for high-level illumination will love the Lorex Floodlight cam, which has adjustable -- and bright -- LED panels. It's now $50 off, at $200.

We love Lorex's adjustable and customizable LED panels. Lorex/Amazon

Or if you're interested in a video doorbell instead, the wireless Lorex 2K doorbell is also on sale, for $30 off, at $150. Again, all of Lorex's cams include microSD cards or similar options for onboard video storage at no extra charge. They also include important extras like two-way audio, and there are no extra fees for AI features like person detection or pet detection. They'll connect to your Alexa or Google Assistant/Home platforms, too.

Lorex's site-wide sale includes many collections of multicam NVR systems as well. Usually sporting four to six cams and a DVR-like recording device, these sets offer large amounts of local storage for big security systems to watch over large properties, warehouses, businesses and more. You can grab them from around $200 to $475 off while the sale continues.