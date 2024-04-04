Best Home Security Cameras for Apple HomeKit and Siri in 2024
Few security cameras work with Apple HomeKit and Siri these days. We've narrowed down the best picks for your smart home.
In our years of testing security cameras, accumulating over 200 hours of real-world use for our detailed reviews, we’ve come across several cams that work especially well with Apple HomeKit and Siri. You may have noticed that compatibility is hard to find -- Apple has paid little attention to the home security market, and until the Matter protocol expands to video cams, HomeKit support remains rare at best.
But our top pick, the Eufy Security Indoor Cam E220, offers Apple HomeKit connectivity immediately after updating, as well as a 2K resolution and a video package that doesn’t require cloud storage. With its reasonable under-$60 price and extra features like pan/tilt and object recognition, we haven’t found a better Apple-compatible cam for your phone.
Since Apple support can vary from device to device or even change over time, we’ve also included several other HomeKit-ready cameras from brands including Arlo and Eve. Take a look at our full list and review our recommendations on what to look for when getting a camera that’s more than happy to work with the Apple Home app.
Best home security cameras for Apple HomeKit and Siri
Best overall home security camera for Apple HomeKit and Siri
Eufy Security Indoor Cam E220
Eufy is one of the brands that offers Apple compatibility on some devices but not others -- fortunately, this pan/tilt cam is one of the lucky models, and offers an array of features that make it a quick recommendation for indoor security. In addition to the 360-degree view, the camera offers a 2K resolution, object detection for pets and people and good night vision. It can also track motion around a room when it recognizes something, so you don’t have to manually follow details.
We aren’t the biggest fans of the Eufy app with its finicky UI, but it does help you connect to Apple HomeKit during setup to save time. It’s difficult to find a camera that can do so much and works with Apple, especially at a higher resolution, but Eufy managed to pull it off.
Note that Eufy also has an outdoor version of the E220. It's not pan/tilt, but it does have many of the same advantages including Apple support. If you're looking for an outdoor cam, you should take a look at it before making a final call.
Best budget home security camera for Apple HomeKit and Siri
Eufy Security Indoor Cam C120
This simpler Eufy cam also made our list, bringing a couple different advantages compared to our top pick. First, it’s more affordable and we’ve frequently found it discounted, so it’s a top choice for Apple fans who prefer to save up their money for the next iPhone instead. And despite losing the pan/tilt capabilities of the E220, this camera still comes with many similar features, including good two-way audio, object detection and solid night vision. The 125-degree field of view is also quite healthy for a stationary cam at this price.
While the C120 is technically a 2K resolution camera, HomeKit only support live views up to 1080p, so that will be a downgrade compared to the Eufy app. Otherwise, this budget cam is very friendly with Apple devices.
Best video doorbell for Apple HomeKit and Siri
Arlo Essential Video Doorbell with Arlo Smarthub
Video doorbells remain an ideal first-time home security device that pack a lot of usability into a small package…but it’s tough to find a model that plays well with Apple. At first glance, Arlo’s Essential doorbell doesn’t work with Apple either, but thanks to changes made, the video doorbell is now compatible with Apple Home when you buy it with an
If that extra cost isn’t a problem, the HD video doorbell offers a compact, handy design with motion detection, pre-recorded quick replies and the ability to call your phone directly for a two-way audio talk. It also comes with options for both wired and wireless installation, depending on what doorbell changes you want. Arlo does require a subscription for cloud storage and object detection, which starts at $8 per month.
Best outdoor home security camera for Apple HomeKit and Siri
Eve Outdoor Cam
Eve’s outdoor cam is a complete package that provides HD video, a bright LED panel for lighting an area and all the smart features you’ll want, including the ability to recognize people, pets, vehicles and packages. It’s also one of the very few home cameras that offers (mostly) free cloud storage with end-to-end encryption for videos -- in this case a 10-day-long recording history. Two-way audio rounds off this camera nicely.
However, two caveats keep the cam lower on our list than other picks. First, it’s very expensive, especially considering the resolution is limited to 1080p/HD. Second, you will need an iCloud+ plan (starting at $1 per month) and a hub device like an Apple TV or HomePod to use Eve’s cam on the Apple platform.
These factors make the cam a better choice for Apple fans who already pay for iCloud, which means they’ll get the cloud storage for free. Also note that the wired installation will require a neutral and ground connection, so a dedicated junction box is your best bet.
Other Apple-compatible home cams we tested
Aqara Video Doorbell G4: Aqara’s video doorbell combines Apple support with local storage and some great recognition features, plus promised Matter support in the future. We’re currently testing it and it may make our list in time, depending on how it compares with Arlo’s doorbell.
Ecobee SmartCamera: EcoBee’s SmartCamera works with HomeKit and has Alexa built in, plus it integrates with any other Ecobee devices you may have. But the resolution is low for the price, and ultimately the cams on our list do more while being more affordable, too.
Abode Iota Hub: Abode’s Iota Hub is an interesting little device that combines sensors with a camera view. Back in the day, we rated it did quite well in our review, but these days the all-in-one hub option is showing its age, and is far more expensive than security cameras that now include most of the same capabilities.
Logitech Circle 2: The Logitech Circle 2 is still available on some sites and reviewed well many years ago, but Logitech hasn’t updated its home security cam in a long, long time, and the Circle 2 has been officially phased out (although support for the model continues at this time).
Aqara Security Camera Hub: Aqara’s cam is perfectly fine and a solid option if you want a ZigBee hub as well as voice assistant compatibility. It’s also fairly affordable. But overall, it doesn’t do anything better than our final cam picks, and the design is a little dated.
Factors when choosing a home security camera with Apple support
Camera quality
Camera resolution and field of view are crucial to getting all the detail you need from a security camera. Higher resolutions like 2K and fields of view over 130 degrees are signs of a good home security cam. It’s a bonus if cams can pan and tilt to capture extra areas. This goes hand-in-hand with app quality, which should enable easy, highly detailed live views on demand.
Design quality
We favor cams with a sturdy, compact construction that can be placed or mounted in various positions for quick installation. The design can also add a lot of value to a camera -- the ability to turn a spotlight on or sound a siren can be very useful for home security. Likewise, motion-detection features should be customizable, with options like motion zones, privacy zones to cut down on false alerts and motion sensitivity. Basically, you should be able to tweak settings until you get exactly the notifications you need.
Wired vs. wireless
Wired cams don’t need recharging and tend to be a little more affordable, but they’re more limited in regards to placement and take more installation work outdoors. Wireless cams are easier to place and avoid cable complications, but you do have to recharge or replace batteries, usually every several months or so. We largely favor wireless cams when possible, but wired cams can be a useful choice, especially for models like video doorbells that can connect to existing doorbell wiring.
Audio
Smart home security cams should offer two-way audio that allows for quick communication via the app. There are no two-way audio features that work with Apple’s HomePod line, but they can work through other apps.
Object recognition
Object recognition is the ability to tell the difference between objects like humans, pets, vehicles and packages, then send you customized alerts or ignore certain objects. It’s a very important feature for modern security cams, but it’s sometimes locked behind subscriptions.
Video storage
Video storage isn't an absolute requirement, but we highly recommend the ability to save, download and share videos with any cam. Sometimes this feature is locked behind a subscription for cloud storage -- like iCloud+ -- but in other cases, you have a local storage option with a microSD card or similar setup. Local storage is pricier to set up, but keeps you off the cloud and away from subscription fees if you want to avoid them.
Additional smart home support
While Apple support is guaranteed for our list, you may want cams that have additional smart home support, like working with Alexa or Google Home. If you have an existing security system, watch for a device that can integrate into your existing control panel or apps.
How we test
Today’s home security cameras come packed with features, not to mention testing out compatibility with the Apple Home app. We put these cams through their paces, testing resolution, motion-detection accuracy, night vision, two-way audio clarity and object recognition -- among much more. Our tests can involve everything from simulated robberies at night to seeing if the cam can distinguish between pets and people. For more info, you can read our full guide on how we test smart home camera models.
How to place Apple Home/HomeKit security cameras
Choose the best spot for a security camera based on 1) what you want it to view and 2) what central locations are available. The setup process usually offers advice on how to place a camera. For more information, review our full list of the best places to install a home security camera.
FAQs
How can you tell if a home camera works with Apple HomeKit?
It may take some research. The best way is to look at the product description and find the section where it talks about smart home compatibility and voice assistants. Remember, many brands only offer Apple support for some of their devices, not all of them. With these inconsistencies, always pay close attention to the details and don’t take anything for granted.
Smart devices in Apple’s own store are guaranteed to work with HomeKit and Siri, but that’s far from a complete list and not all those products meet our standards for recommendation.
Does Matter compatibility help with Apple HomeKit?
Yes and no. The Matter standard is designed to, among other things, facilitate better device compatibility with Apple, Amazon, Google and other brands. That includes working with the Apple Home app, although not necessarily the entire array of HomeKit capabilities). If you see the Matter standard logo, the device is ready for Apple Home and Siri control.
However, Matter is very much a work in progress. Compatibility and features are slowly rolling out to a variety of current and past smart devices. And Matter hasn’t expanded to cover video and home security cameras, which is why it doesn’t (yet) feature on this list.
How do I get started with Apple HomeKit once I have a cam?
Start by following the device’s instruction to download the app and set it up. In many cases, the device will ask if you want to connect to a smart home platform like Apple Home as you set it up. If not, fully complete the set up and then visit the Apple Home app and find the option to add new devices. Let the Home app detect the new app and sign in with the login you created to add it. Not all features may be available in Apple Home the way they are in the device’s own app.
Does it cost extra to use Apple HomeKit?
We’ve never come across a security cam or any smart home device that charges a fee just for Apple HomeKit compatibility. In some cases, you may need to buy an additional hub or control panel to enable Apple support. In most situations, it’s available at no extra cost.