Get Huge Discounts on Tech, Home Appliances and More During Best Buy's Outlet Sale

Everyone likes being able to buy and unbox a shiny new gadget or fancy kitchen appliance. The only thing better than getting something new is knowing you got it for a really good price. If you've been eyeing something, now's your chance to clear that cart during Best Buy's massive outlet event. Right now Best Buy is offering deals right across the board, including on clearance and open-box products with discounts of up to 50% off. You can find TVs, laptops, phone accessories and more. Check out the entire sale selection below.

With so many pages of sale items, you may feel a little overwhelmed. To save you some time and make sure you have access to the best discounts available during this sale, we've rounded up a few standout deals. These are our top picks right now.

Along with the above deals, we're also seeing significant savings on some of the best TVs on the market. There are several pages of discounts on open-box options, including the sleek Samsung Frame. The 65-inch model starts as low as $1,153 and it would make the perfect addition to any space. If you're looking for something more budget-friendly, Best Buy has a 43-inch Insignia Fire TV starting at just $128. If you're seeking more home appliances, you can save up to 60% on open-box options, including a Whirlpool smart top-load washer that's currently available for $800, which is $235 off its original $1,035 price tag.

Of course, there's no shortage of phone accessories available at Best Buy. OtterBox is a popular brand that's often recommended by our experts. If you're looking for a hard shell case for your iPhone 14 Plus, you can grab this OtterBox Fre case for $60.

And if you're willing to go the refurbished route, then you have even more options. There are Apple AirPods Pro available for $170 and Beats Studio Buds Plus available for just $80. These options come with other perks, including three free months of Apple TV Plus.