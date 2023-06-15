Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Get Fit and Save Money With $500 Off This Echelon Exercise Bike

This compact exercise bike is a great addition to any home gym, and right now you can pick it up on sale for $297.

Max McHone
A black and red Echelon exercise bike against an orange background.
Echelon

An exercise bike is one of the best pieces of equipment you can have in your home gym setup. They allow you to get a good cardio workout in -- rain or shine -- and typically have a smaller footprint than a treadmill. And right now, you can snag one at a major discount. Walmart is currently offering $502 off the Echelon Connect Sport-S, which drops the price down to $297. There's no set expiration on this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Walmart

This Echelon exercise bike features 32 different resistance levels so you can fine-tune the intensity of your workouts. It's also equipped with a 10-inch HD touchscreen that allows you to monitor your pace, distance, calories burned and more, as well as stream live and on-demand classes with an Echelon Premier membership -- a free 30-day trial is included with this purchase. The display even rotates 180 degrees so you can use it for other workouts like yoga and strength training. The bike has a footprint of around 1,100 square inches, and can support a maximum weight of up to 300 pounds.

For more savings on home gym equipment, check out our full roundup of all the best fitness deals for bargains on equipment, apparel, fitness trackers and more. 

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.
