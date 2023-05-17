Get Discounts on Apple iMac and Mac Minis at Woot

It's no secret that Apple computers tend to be expensive. But you can sometimes find some deals if you shop around. If you don't mind open-box or refurbished products, Woot has a plethora of Apple iMacs and Mac Minis available -- including some with M1 chips -- at cheaper prices than you'd pay for a brand-new model. If you're looking for a good-quality, long-lasting laptop, Apple MacBooks are hard to beat, but finding a good MacBook deal isn't always easy since Apple rarely offers discounts on its products directly. This offer is available now through May 20, while supplies last.

Right now you can snag an open-box 2021 iMac in new condition for $1,030. This monitor and computer all-in-one is a convenient desktop option. It comes equipped with Apple's M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU and it has a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It also has a 1080p camera, a three-mic array and a six-speaker sound system. However, if you don't necessarily need the power of an 8-core GPU, you can grab this version with 7-core GPU starting at $880. There are also refurbished versions available starting at $840.

And if you prefer Apple's Mac Mini for something small and portable, check out this grade-A refurbished model with an Apple M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage. It's available for just $420 right now. (Just note that you will need to buy your own monitor.)

You can see Woot's guide here to learn more about its refurbished and open-box products so you know what to expect. And every item in the sale comes with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case. Be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Woot to check out the other models available, though keep in mind that older models may not deliver the performance you need for more creative tasks.