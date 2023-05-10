Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Watch Google I/O This WeekBest Gifts for MomFind Movers You Can TrustCompare Mortgage Rates15 Best Face SunscreensBest Satellite ISPsUsing LastPass? Do These 5 ThingsBest Solar Companies
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement | How we test vacuums

Get an Extra 20% Off New and Refurbished iRobot Devices at eBay

Grab robot vacuums, mops and accessories from iRobot at a discount to keep your home clean for less.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
iRobot Roomba i7 and s9 Plus robot vacuums are displayed against an orange background.
iRobot/CNET

Vacuuming is one of those daily tasks that never really goes away. But as technology has advanced, new vacuums can handle cleaning your floors for you -- and with so many robot vacuum deals out there, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to cross vacuuming off your to-do list. Right now at eBay, you can take an extra 20% off (up to $100) new and refurbished iRobot devices and accessories when you use promo code IROBOT20 at checkout. There's no minimum order requirements and you can use the promo code up to two times now through May 14.  

See at eBay

There are a ton of options available that can save you a little time and effort when tidying up, including the Roomba S9 Plus robot vacuum with a self-emptying base, which earned a spot on our list of the best robot vacuums for 2023. It's ideal for tackling pet hair and plush carpets, making it a solid option for pet owners. This refurbished model is already discounted by $550, bringing the cost to $750 -- but with the promo code applied, the price drops down to just $650.

You'll also find the i7 Plus in both new and refurbished condition, the i3 Plus Evo and even a Braava Jet robot mop if you want to have a team of robots tackle your floors. And if you don't want to invest in a model with a self-emptying base, there are plenty of options available starting at just $150 before the additional savings. Be sure to shop the entire iRobot collection at eBay to find the right fit for your home. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image