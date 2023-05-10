Get an Extra 20% Off New and Refurbished iRobot Devices at eBay

Vacuuming is one of those daily tasks that never really goes away. But as technology has advanced, new vacuums can handle cleaning your floors for you -- and with so many robot vacuum deals out there, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to cross vacuuming off your to-do list. Right now at eBay, you can take an extra 20% off (up to $100) new and refurbished iRobot devices and accessories when you use promo code IROBOT20 at checkout. There's no minimum order requirements and you can use the promo code up to two times now through May 14.

There are a ton of options available that can save you a little time and effort when tidying up, including the Roomba S9 Plus robot vacuum with a self-emptying base, which earned a spot on our list of the best robot vacuums for 2023. It's ideal for tackling pet hair and plush carpets, making it a solid option for pet owners. This refurbished model is already discounted by $550, bringing the cost to $750 -- but with the promo code applied, the price drops down to just $650.

You'll also find the i7 Plus in both new and refurbished condition, the i3 Plus Evo and even a Braava Jet robot mop if you want to have a team of robots tackle your floors. And if you don't want to invest in a model with a self-emptying base, there are plenty of options available starting at just $150 before the additional savings. Be sure to shop the entire iRobot collection at eBay to find the right fit for your home.