Get a Whopping $600 Off Samsung's Monster 49-Inch Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor

If you're looking to freshen up your computer setup, one of the easiest ways is to pick up a new monitor. If you're a gamer and have the space for it, you might want to consider the excellent Samsung Odyssey G9. This huge 49-inch monster doesn't skimp on size, and it normally comes with a price to match. Right now, that price is significantly reduced, however, with Amazon slashing the $1,600 sticker price to just $1,000 when you clip the on-screen coupon. There's already a $500 discount before you do that, but you'll need to clip it if you want to get the best price possible.

The two-deal setup here does mean that we've no idea how long this limited-time offer will stick around, though. One could well end sooner than the other, so make sure to get your order in soon if you want to ensure you're paying as little as possible.

No matter how much you pay, you're getting quite the display. At 49 inches, it's obviously huge, and the curved OLED panel makes for a great image, whether you're playing the latest games or moving figures around in Excel. A height-adjustable stand helps with ergonomics, while important specs include a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.0ms response time, and game-oriented features like FreeSync Premium Pro.

Connectivity is handled by HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connections, while the DisplayHDR True Black 400 rating means you can expect some true blacks and more striking dark colors no matter what you're using the display for. Gaming is where it'll truly shine, though, assuming you have a gaming graphics card capable of moving all those pixels around.

Even with this special price taken into account, this is more monitor than most people are likely to need. If you fall into that category, be sure to check out our regularly updated list of the best monitor deals if you're in need of something a little less extreme.