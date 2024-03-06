Get a PS5 Slim With Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for Just $450 Right Here, Right Now

The PlayStation 5 Slim is the latest version of the popular Sony console, and while there are some great handheld game consoles out there, you can't beat kicking back on the sofa with a big-screen TV. If you want to do that but don't yet have the hardware required, Best Buy is currently offering a pretty sweet deal on a PS5 Slim and one of the console's most iconic games.

That game is Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and you can pick it up with a PS5 Slim console today for just $450, a deal that saves you a cool $50. There are no codes or coupons here, but you do need to place your order soon because we don't know how long we can expect this deal to last. Looking to save even more? You can trade in your old console and save up to $120 more, too.

The PS5 features 1TB of storage in its ultrahigh-speed solid-state drive and supports 4K HDR gaming with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz if you have a compatible TV. The DualSense controllers feature haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and the console is backward-compatible so you can play more than 4,000 PS4 games. Add that to the hugely impressive PS5 catalog, and you'll never be short of games to play. Remember that with this deal, you'll also get a digital code to download the Marvel Spider-Man 2 game, so you'll have something great to play as soon as your console arrives.

Once you have your new PS5 console, you'll probably be looking to pick up some games and accessories as well. Our collection of the best PlayStation deals will have you all set in no time at all.