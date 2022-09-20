iPhone 14 Deals Apple Watch 8 Review iPhone 14 Pro's Cameras Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? Tweak W-4 for Bigger Refund Best Laptops Best Sci-Fi Shows on Netflix
Get a Portable External SSD Hard Drive With 1TB of Storage for $110 (Save $90)

Back up your photos, videos, documents and projects and keep your computer clog-free by storing your most important files externally.
The red version of the WD 1TB My Passport SSD Portable External Solid State Drive is displayed against a yellow background.
Having a backup of your data is crucial. Our laptops and other devices can crash, losing pictures, videos and important documents or they can grow clogged up, slowing them down. You can prevent that by investing in an external hard drive. Western Digital has some great options for storing your files, and right now, you can snag a red WD My Passport SSD portable hard drive with 1 terabyte of storage space for just $110.

The compact storage option is small enough to fit in your pocket or throw in your purse or laptop bag when you're on the go, and it's durable, too. Not only does it have metal casing, but it is also shock and vibration resistant, as well as drop-resistant up to 6.5 feet, meaning an accidental tumble from your desk shouldn't mean losing your data. 

The WD My Passport SSD works with both Mac and PC and it's fast, too, with read speeds of up to 1,050 megabytes per second and write speeds of up to 1,000 megabytes per second. It's ready to use right from the box, so you can just plug it in. Though if you want to set up automated backups, that will require reformatting. It also comes with a USB-C cable and a USB-A adaptor if you have an older system. This device is also available in other colors and storage amounts, but those options may cost extra.

And this device also safeguards your most important and sensitive documents with password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption, so you can keep your content secure wherever you go. At just a little over $100, this is a solid deal on solid state storage. 

