Get 8 Games a Month for Just $12 With Humble Choice Premium

Whether you're an avid gamer or just a casual fan, having a wide variety of games to choose from is never a bad thing, right? With Humble Bundle, you can easily stock up on a bunch of PC games. From first-person shooters to cozy forest games, you can get eight games per month for just $12 a month with .

When you sign up for Humble Choice, you get a monthly mix of PC games to own forever. But you don't just get those eight games, you also get exclusive access to the Humble Games Collection and discounts for up to 20% off in the Humble Store. Check out .

When you purchase something on Humble Bundle, you'll be sent a key to redeem on platforms such as Steam, GOG, Ubisoft Connect Desktop App and others. I personally love Humble Bundle and have bought a variety of bundles. There are games I still have access to and enjoy playing even after 10 years and switching devices and platforms. Humble Bundle has also exposed me to games I wouldn't normally have bought myself but have enjoyed playing nonetheless, and it's turned me on to indie games I would've never known existed.

Another cool thing about Humble Bundle is you can choose where your money goes. Outside the monthly subscription (where 5% of your subscription fee goes to charity), you get to choose not only how much you pay for a game or bundle, but also how much of your payment goes to charity. Since 2010, Humble Bundle has picked a charity each month to donate to, and the Humble community has contributed more than $200 million.

Correction, April 11: A previous version of this story misstated the number of games subscribers get access to per month with Humble Choice Premium. You get eight games per month.

