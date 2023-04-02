The Absolute Best Nintendo Switch Games to Play in 2023

Despite being a little older now, the Nintendo Switch is still arguably the best video game console on the market. With PS5 and Xbox Series X shortages still an issue, the Switch is the most easily accessible console out there.

The Switch OLED is our pick of the bunch but the Nintendo Switch Lite is also available if you're so inclined.

The Nintendo Switch has one of the best, most varied and deepest libraries of any console out there. In short: There's a lot to choose from.

Here are our choices for the best games on Nintendo Switch.