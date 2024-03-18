Get $100 Off Sony's PS5 Slim With Marvel's Spider-Man 2

When the original PS5 came out, it was a bit controversial given how it looked, with its sweeping side panels and large size. Luckily, Sony has since released the PlayStation 5 Slim, which offers a slight redesign. Plus, it's a great chance to pick up a PS5 if you've been somewhat putting it off until you could find a good deal. Even better, the deal includes one of the most popular games bundled into it, so not only are you getting it for less, but you're essentially getting a free game too.

The game included in this epic bundle just happens to be Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which every PS5 owner owes it to themselves to try out. Right now, you can pick it up with a PS5 Slim console for just $399 on Amazon, a deal that saves you a whopping $100 off the usual asking price. This is the best price we've seen on this bundle to date, which means it's unlikely it will stick around for long. Make sure to order today if you want to lock this price in before it's gone.

Thankfully, even if you do miss out, there's a chance you could get lucky elsewhere. Target is offering the same bundle for $1 more. GameStop is also an option at the same $400 price, too.

The PS5 has 1TB of storage in its high-speed solid-state drive and supports 4K HDR gaming with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz if you have a compatible TV. The DualSense controllers feature haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and the console is backward-compatible so you can play more than 4,000 PS4 games. Add that to the hugely impressive PS5 catalog, and you'll never be short of games to play. Remember that with this deal, you'll also get a digital code to download the Marvel Spider-Man 2 game, so you'll have something great to play as soon as your console arrives.

Once you have your new PS5 console, you'll probably be looking to pick up some games and accessories as well. Our collection of the best PlayStation deals will have you all set in no time at all.