Get $100 Back Instantly When You File With TurboTax Full Service

The 2024 tax season is well underway, and if you haven't filed yet, there are plenty of services that can help with the process. TurboTax is one of our favorite tax software options, but if your tax situation is complicated or you want to skip the hassle completely, you may want to consider investing in a tax professional with TurboTax Live Full Service.

With TurboTax Live Full Service, tax filers will be matched to a virtual tax expert with an average of 12 years experience or new, to a local Intuit TurboTax Verified Pro for virtual or in-person tax preparation. Whether a filer is an individual tax filer or self-employed, they can fully hand their taxes off to the TurboTax network of thousands of tax experts available in English and Spanish and get them done in a day. Right now if you do let an expert do your taxes through TurboTax Live Full Service, you get $100 back instantly at filing, with a lifetime guarantee on your return. But this offer won't last long -- it expires March 31, so you only have a few weeks left to take advantage of it.

Intuit's new GenAI-powered Intuit Assist digital assistant is designed to make everything from tax expert-matching to document uploading and data sharing easier, quicker and more streamlined than in previous years. AI will help TurboTax customers be matched to a tax expert with the right experience for their unique situation. And Intuit Assist also helps the tax expert guide their tax outcome explanations to the customer, provide additional accuracy checks and other added support. Additionally, Spanish-speaking filers can easily onboard to translated Full Service experiences.

Once you hand off your taxes, TurboTax Live Full Service will get your taxes done from start to finish on the same day. And if you used TurboTax Full Service last tax season, you can stay with the same dedicated tax expert if you choose to work with them again this season.

Credit applies only to federal filing fees for TurboTax Full Service and not returns filed using other TurboTax products or returns filed by Intuit TurboTax Verified Pros. Excludes TurboTax Live Full Service Business. Credit does not apply to state tax filing fees or other additional services. If federal filing fees are less than $100, the remaining credit will be provided via electronic gift card. Intuit reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time for any reason in its sole discretion. Must file by March 31, 2024 11:59 p.m. ET.

Looking for other options? We've gathered all the tax software deals happening now so you can find what works best for your needs.