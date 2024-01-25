Save on Tax Software and Get Your Maximum Refund With These Deals

Tax season is just around the corner, which means you should be gearing up to file. A great way to make sure you're filing correctly and getting the maximum refund is by upgrading your tax software. If you're looking for some options, TurboTax, H&R Block and several others are offering some solid discounts right now. Take a second to browse and be sure to file before the April 15 deadline. And if you're not sure where to start, we've put together an article with everything you need to know for the 2024 tax season.

TurboTax Save up to 20% See at TurboTax TurboTax has a free option that'll work great for you if you're filing a simple tax return. But if things are a little more complicated, you should definitely opt for the paid version. Right now, you can save up to an additional 20% on the paid software when you file. It's the top-tier tax software option based on CNET testing and the software that most people should use. See at TurboTax

Brandon Douglas/CNET; H&R Block H&R Block 20% off See at H&R Block H&R Block is also trying to get you ready for that April deadline by offering 20% off its deluxe plans. A deluxe plan will come in handy if you have itemized deductions, dependent care expenses, or other things that are more complex. It was the runner-up in our tax software testing, but is still a solid choice for a lot of folks and its brick-and-mortar offices make it an appealing option. See at H&R Block

TaxAct TaxAct Save up to $30 See at TaxAct Hiring a professional isn't an option for most of us, which is where tax software comes in. With TaxAct, you can save up to $30 on its plans. There are three paid options available, starting at $30. We particularly like TaxAct's $100,000 accuracy guarantee. See at TaxAct

