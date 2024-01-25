X
Save on Tax Software and Get Your Maximum Refund With These Deals

File early and file correctly with discounts from popular tax software like TurboTax, H&R Block and more.

Tax season is just around the corner, which means you should be gearing up to file. A great way to make sure you're filing correctly and getting the maximum refund is by upgrading your tax software. If you're looking for some options, TurboTaxH&R Block and several others are offering some solid discounts right now. Take a second to browse and be sure to file before the April 15 deadline. And if you're not sure where to start, we've put together an article with everything you need to know for the 2024 tax season.

TurboTax

Save up to 20%

See at TurboTax

TurboTax has a free option that'll work great for you if you're filing a simple tax return. But if things are a little more complicated, you should definitely opt for the paid version. Right now, you can save up to an additional 20% on the paid software when you file. It's the top-tier tax software option based on CNET testing and the software that most people should use. 

hr-block logo
Brandon Douglas/CNET; H&R Block

H&R Block

20% off

See at H&R Block

H&R Block is also trying to get you ready for that April deadline by offering 20% off its deluxe plans. A deluxe plan will come in handy if you have itemized deductions, dependent care expenses, or other things that are more complex. It was the runner-up in our tax software testing, but is still a solid choice for a lot of folks and its brick-and-mortar offices make it an appealing option. 

tacact-logo.png
TaxAct

TaxAct

Save up to $30

See at TaxAct

Hiring a professional isn't an option for most of us, which is where tax software comes in. With TaxAct, you can save up to $30 on its plans. There are three paid options available, starting at $30. We particularly like TaxAct's $100,000 accuracy guarantee. 

taxslayer-logo-centered
Taxslayer

TaxSlayer

Save 15% on paid plans with SAVE15

See at TaxSlayer

With TaxSlayer, you can save 15% off its Classic, Premium and Self-Employed plans with the code SAVE15. It's our top pick for freelancers or those that work for themselves.

