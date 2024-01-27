Get 10% Off One of Our Favorite 3D Printers With This Coupon

3D printers can be a lot of fun, whether you're using them to make figurines or to whip up cosplay outfits with custom parts. Of course, if you're familiar with 3D printing in general, you know that good printers can get expensive. Luckily, one of our favorite 3D printers, the Bambu Lab A1 Mini is on sale at a 10% discount when you use the code A1M-NY-10 at checkout. In fact, the deal applies to the combo that includes the filament holder, which we very much encourage you to grab as a bundle.

The code knocks the original $459 price tag down to $413, which is a nice little discount to get you started. Just be aware that the offer ends Feb. 19, so be sure to grab it before then.

For the most part, the A1 Mini is made for folks who are just getting into the 3D-printing world and don't want to sit around and deal with finicky printers. So it's designed to be easy to assemble and get going, and it even has auto-calibration so you don't have to mess around with leveling the bed. It also prints at an impressive maximum speed of 500mm/s, though more realistically you're going to be printing at around 180mm/s. That's still a lot faster than other printers of this size, so it's still excellent, even at the lower speed.

Where the A1 Mini really stands out is when you combine it with the AMS Lite system, which lets you print with four different filaments at the same time. That's pretty rare at this price point, so it's well worth considering. That said, the AMS Lite doesn't work with other Bambu printers, so it's not versatile, and the whole thing does take up a lot of space, even though the print bed is only 180mm across, so you have to account for that, too.

Though it does have some negatives, the price, ease of use, and ability to print four filaments at a time easily overcome those issues, so be sure to grab this before Feb. 19 if you like it. Otherwise, be sure to check out some of these other great 3D printer deals.