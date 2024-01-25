Game On: Save $70 on Microsoft's Xbox Series S Console

With next-gen game consoles often costing a small fortune, the Xbox Series S has been the go-to for people who would rather save some money. Even at its normal $300 asking price it's a steal, considering the huge library of titles on offer with Game Pass, but right now you can pick yours up with a solid $70 discount.

That discount comes courtesy of Dell, a company you might not normally associate with the Xbox. But right now, it'll sell you a new Xbox Series S for just $230, and it won't make you do any work to get that price, either. While there are no codes or coupons required here, Dell's deal will come to an end in less than 24 hours, which means ordering your Xbox Series S now would be a great idea -- at the very least, make sure you do it before the timer runs out.

The Xbox Series S might be cheaper than the flagship Xbox Series X, but that doesn't mean that it doesn't have what it takes. It supports Quick Resume so you can get back into the game more quickly and has full support for Dolby Vision and Dolby True HD with Atmos. It comes with 512GB of extendable storage and has a native resolution of 1440p for high-res fun. You can stream 4K TV shows and movies from your favorite streaming services, too.

There's so much to like about the Xbox Series S that it's hard to go wrong at this price. And once you do get your new console, make sure to check out our list of the best Xbox deals, including games and accessories.