Game on! Save $30 on My Favorite iPhone 15 Game Controller on October Prime Day

Whether you're using an iPhone or an Android phone, you're going to want a great game controller if you want to make the most of the mobile games on offer. And right now, my favorite controller, the Backbone One, can be yours with a whopping $30 discount.

This controller is a great addition to any mobile gaming setup, and I use mine with an iPhone 15 Pro Max, but any USB-C phone should work just fine, including all the best Android offerings. Just slide the phone in, and you're off to the races. Yes. That's a racing game pun.

There are plenty of ways to spend your money this October Amazon Prime Day but I'd wager that few are better than a Backbone One. There are two to choose from, one that looks a bit like a PS5 controller, complete with triangle, square, circle, and cross button, while the other is black and more generic. You could argue it's an Xbox controller, and that's apt considering how I use my Backbone One -- as a glorified Starfield machine. I'm hooked and hooked bad. But the Backbone One means that I can use remote play from anywhere, including in my bed when I should be reading or maybe even sleeping. Then there's Xbox Cloud Gaming, too.

You can of course use your Backbone One to play games downloaded from the App Store and Play Stores as well, but I almost exclusively use mine as a portable Xbox Series S/X and PS5 and it's amazing. My suggestion? Don't sleep on this deal, especially if you're a console gamer who wishes they could play more. Who needs a Nintendo Switch?