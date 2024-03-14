Game and Save: This Deal Nets You a $25 Gift Card When You Buy a Nintendo Switch

If you want versatile gaming you can take on the go, the Nintendo Switch remains a solid option. Nintendo has had plenty of popular gaming systems over the years, and variants like the Nintendo Switch Lite and the Nintendo Switch OLED continue to offer different gaming experiences. But right now, you can get a deal on the original Nintendo Switch at Amazon. Just use promo code NSWNEON25 at checkout and you'll get a $25 digital Amazon credit to use towards a future purchase, essentially scoring you the device for $275. That's $1 less than the lowest price we've seen.

The Nintendo Switch is a hybrid console that you can use as a handheld gaming device or in conjunction with your TV. Not only does it boast a ton of great games in its arsenal, but it also won an Editors' Choice Award and remains our top pick for the best handheld game console on the market. While the OLED model does offer some upgrades worth considering if you primarily use it as a handheld, the credit on this model definitely makes it a solid deal -- especially for users who typically play in docked mode.

If you're looking for savings on other models or games and accessories for your Switch, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals happening now.

