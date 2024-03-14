X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Game and Save: This Deal Nets You a $25 Gift Card When You Buy a Nintendo Switch

Get the popular Nintendo Switch handheld at Amazon and earn free Amazon credit towards a future purchase.

Adrian Marlow Writer I
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
The Nintendo Switch is displayed against a yellow background.
Nintendo/CNET

If you want versatile gaming you can take on the go, the Nintendo Switch remains a solid option. Nintendo has had plenty of popular gaming systems over the years, and variants like the Nintendo Switch Lite and the Nintendo Switch OLED continue to offer different gaming experiences. But right now, you can get a deal on the original Nintendo Switch at Amazon. Just use promo code NSWNEON25 at checkout and you'll get a $25 digital Amazon credit to use towards a future purchase, essentially scoring you the device for $275. That's $1 less than the lowest price we've seen. 

See at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is a hybrid console that you can use as a handheld gaming device or in conjunction with your TV. Not only does it boast a ton of great games in its arsenal, but it also won an Editors' Choice Award and remains our top pick for the best handheld game console on the market. While the OLED model does offer some upgrades worth considering if you primarily use it as a handheld, the credit on this model definitely makes it a solid deal -- especially for users who typically play in docked mode. 

If you're looking for savings on other models or games and accessories for your Switch, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals happening now.

Read more: Is a New Nintendo Switch Coming?

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Gaming Guides

Virtual Reality Gaming
PlayStation
Xbox
Other Gaming
Video Games
Gaming Coupons