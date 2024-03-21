Eufy Security Cams Have Massive Discounts in Amazon's Spring Sale

Amazon's spring 2024 sale, currently on Day 2, offers a collection timely home security deals, but few rival the excellent sitewide Eufy sale. Known for their no-fee, local-storage devices, Eufy cams offer a way to keep your video out of the cloud.

Eufy's Amazon deals range from around 20% to 40% off, though we've seen some that go even higher. That includes standouts like this dual wireless cam and hub set for $130 and $30 off the indoor pan/tilt S350 cam, which we tested and liked for its stellar zooming capabilities and 4K video.

Eufy is a particularly good option for those seeking smart home integration, especially Apple users who often struggle to find devices that work with Siri and Apple HomeKit/Home. This pair of indoor C120 cams is discounted to $56 and works with Apple via an update, no extra hub required.

Another Eufy benefit? You can stay off the cloud and away from subscriptions. Instead of focusing on monthly fees, Eufy designs its cams with local storage in mind. Use the built-in flash storage (no extra microSD card required) and you don't have to worry about cloud data privacy concerns, while still being able to keep clips of motion-activated video recordings. It's a great feature for cams like the outdoor SoloCam C210, discounted nearly 40% to $50, or the 2K Wall Light Cam S100, which can double as a surprisingly decorative light source.