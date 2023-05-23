Enjoy Your Games Wherever With Deals on Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Gear

The future of gaming is here, and it's cloud-based. With Amazon Luna gaming gear, you can enjoy tons of great games -- from AAA titles to charming indies -- without a console or powerful PC rig. And right now, you can snag some for less during Amazon's Gaming Week sale. The online retailer is currently offering up to 32% off Luna controllers and accessories, as well as bundles with streaming devices and tablets. The sale runs through May 28, so you'll want to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Amazon Prime Member already get free access to a small selection of games, and with a $10/month Luna Plus subscription, you can stream a huge library of games on your phone, tablet, computer or smart TV -- without having to download them or have a physical copy. All you need is a controller, which has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built-in so it can easily connect to your devices wirelessly. Right now, you can pick up the basic Luna controller for $50 ($20 off), or you can bundle it with the phone mount for $65 ($18 off) and enjoy your games on the go. If you want a slightly larger screen that's still portable, you can snag this controller and Fire HD 8 tablet bundle for $120 ($50 off). Or you can bundle the controller with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, one of our favorite streaming devices for 2023, and convert just about any TV or monitor into a smart TV with cloud gaming for $85 ($40 off).

And be sure to check out the full selection of Gaming Week deals for more bargains on games, controllers, headsets and much more.