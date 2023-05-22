Shop Amazon Gaming Week Deals and Upgrade Your Setup for Less

Amazon just kicked off a huge gaming promotion offering discounts on PC and console gaming devices, games and accessories. Running May 22 through May 28, Amazon's Gaming Week offers a rare chance to save on some of the best products from reputable gaming brands outside of big events like Prime Day and Black Friday.

With everything from prebuilt gaming PCs and gaming laptops to headsets, mics, components and even gaming-related media like movies and books, there's something for every gamer in this sale. To make things easier for you, we've pulled out a few of our favorite deals below. The deals are all limited in time, though, so you don't want to wait on grabbing anything you need.

Razer Blade 14: $2,000 (save $500) Our favorite small gaming laptop is seeing a steep $800 discount right now, returning it to its best-ever price. We like that it delivers a lot of gaming power for its size without feeling small, offers decent battery life and is a nice size for travel. $2,000 at Amazon

More notable deals: