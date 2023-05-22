Shop Amazon Gaming Week Deals and Upgrade Your Setup for Less

Deal of the day: Don't miss your chance to save on PC and console gaming hardware, essential accessories and more.
Amazon just kicked off a huge gaming promotion offering discounts on PC and console gaming devices, games and accessories. Running May 22 through May 28, Amazon's Gaming Week offers a rare chance to save on some of the best products from reputable gaming brands outside of big events like Prime Day and Black Friday.
With everything from prebuilt gaming PCs and gaming laptops to headsets, mics, components and even gaming-related media like movies and books, there's something for every gamer in this sale. To make things easier for you, we've pulled out a few of our favorite deals below. The deals are all limited in time, though, so you don't want to wait on grabbing anything you need.
This wireless Sony PS5 headset also works with PCs and is back down to its lowest price to date. It offers an immersive over-ear design with 360-degree spatial sound and a flexible, flip-up boom mic.
Razer makes several gaming mice, but the Naga Pro is among the most customizable, with its three interchangeable side plates and up to 19 programmable buttons. Today's price is within $5 of its best ever.
Our favorite small gaming laptop is seeing a steep $800 discount right now, returning it to its best-ever price. We like that it delivers a lot of gaming power for its size without feeling small, offers decent battery life and is a nice size for travel.
If you want a solid, entry-level desktop gaming PC without breaking the bank, the ROG Strix G15 is worth a look at a record-low price. It's equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Down to an all-time low price, this curved Samsung monitor offers a QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth gameplay. It also works as a smart TV.
More notable deals: