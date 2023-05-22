Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Fire Max 11 TabletMeal Subscription vs. TakeoutUsing Photoshop's New AI ToolThe 5 Best VPNsScreen Time's Hurting Your EyesBest Solar CompaniesVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Credit Cards
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Shop Amazon Gaming Week Deals and Upgrade Your Setup for Less

Deal of the day: Don't miss your chance to save on PC and console gaming hardware, essential accessories and more.

avatar
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
Adam Oram
2 min read
Amazon Gaming Week sale
CNET

Amazon just kicked off a huge gaming promotion offering discounts on PC and console gaming devices, games and accessories. Running May 22 through May 28, Amazon's Gaming Week offers a rare chance to save on some of the best products from reputable gaming brands outside of big events like Prime Day and Black Friday. 

See at Amazon

With everything from prebuilt gaming PCs and gaming laptops to headsets, mics, components and even gaming-related media like movies and books, there's something for every gamer in this sale. To make things easier for you, we've pulled out a few of our favorite deals below. The deals are all limited in time, though, so you don't want to wait on grabbing anything you need. 

Sony InZone H7 wireless headset: $148 (save $82)

This wireless Sony PS5 headset also works with PCs and is back down to its lowest price to date. It offers an immersive over-ear design with 360-degree spatial sound and a flexible, flip-up boom mic. 

$148 at Amazon

Razer Naga Pro wireless gaming mouse: $90 (save $60)

Razer makes several gaming mice, but the Naga Pro is among the most customizable, with its three interchangeable side plates and up to 19 programmable buttons. Today's price is within $5 of its best ever. 

$90 at Amazon

Razer Blade 14: $2,000 (save $500)

Our favorite small gaming laptop is seeing a steep $800 discount right now, returning it to its best-ever price. We like that it delivers a lot of gaming power for its size without feeling small, offers decent battery life and is a nice size for travel. 

$2,000 at Amazon

ROG Strix G15 gaming desktop PC: $1,100 (save $330)

If you want a solid, entry-level desktop gaming PC without breaking the bank, the ROG Strix G15 is worth a look at a record-low price. It's equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

$1,100 at Amazon

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G6 gaming monitor: $410 (save $290)

Down to an all-time low price, this curved Samsung monitor offers a QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth gameplay. It also works as a smart TV.

$410 at Amazon

More notable deals:

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image