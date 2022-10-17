Enjoy Great Lattes, Cappuccinos and More at Home With $90 Off the Keurig K-Cafe

You probably associate Keurig with its popular single-cup coffee brewers, but it does a lot more than that, too. The K-Cafe is Keurig's most versatile brewer, and right now, you can pick it up for less. Today only, Best Buy has this coffee maker on sale for just $100, which saves you $90 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The K-Cafe offers all the convenience of a single-cup Keurig brewer, plus so much more. It can brew a single 6-, 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup, and it has a dedicated strong-brew button for an extra-bold cup of joe. And if you love a lot of milk in your coffee, the K-Cafe can also be used to make lattes and cappuccinos using your favorite K-Cup pods. It has a built-in milk frother, and it even has a cold froth function if you're in the mood for something iced and refreshing.

It's also equipped with a large 60-ounce water reservoir, so you don't have to refill it after every use, and it heats the water and brews simultaneously, so you can get your morning pick-me-up faster. If you're in the market for a different kind of brewer, you can check out our roundup of all the best Keurig deals you can shop right now.