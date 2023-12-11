Elevate Your Streams With This Discounted Elgato Control Panel

The streaming game is pretty competitive, and if you want to stand out from the crowd, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features 15 customizable buttons that allow you to open apps, mute your mic, activate special effects and more so your streams look just as polished as the pros', and right now you can snag it at a discount. Amazon currently has the white variant on sale for $120, which saves you $30 compared to the usual price. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This second-gen Elgato Stream Deck has 15 customizable LCD keys that can make streaming and editing smooth and effortless. Use them to launch apps or games, trigger sound effects or GIFs, control lights and much more. You can even assign multiple actions to a single key so you're ready to stream at just the touch of button. The Stream Deck is designed to integrate seamlessly with Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and other platforms, and connects to your computer with a USB-C cable. It comes with a detachable stand, and the faceplate can be swapped out for a more personalized look. And if you need even more customization, you can snag the $250 Elgato Stream Deck XL, which has 32 customizable LCD keys.

Even if you're not into streaming, there are many other uses for a Stream Deck like controlling smart home devices, quickly opening all of the apps and websites you need for work, or simply having a handy mute button for Zoom calls.