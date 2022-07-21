Google Pixel 6A Review Pixel 6A vs. Pixel 6 MacBook Pro Deals Best iPhone VPN 15 Dorm Essentials Acer Chromebook 311 Deal Best Tower Fan Best Smoothie Blender On Sale
Elevate Your Office With an Omoton Laptop Stand for $17

Get it on Amazon for 32% off right now.
Looking down at your laptop can be such a pain in the neck – literally. Using a laptop stand can help relieve neck and shoulder pain by elevating your laptop to eye level. It can also be an economic substitute for a standing desk. So save your back and wallet, and snag the Omoton laptop stand – on sale right now for just $17 on Amazon (save $8).

The Omoton laptop stand is made of sturdy aluminum alloy and can hold up to 11 pounds, enough for even the sturdiest of gaming laptops. The simple stand is compatible with most laptops from 10 to 15.6 inches, and raises the hinge by 5.7 inches so the screen is closer to eye level. It also has soft rubber pads attached to both the bottom and top, to protect your desk from scratches and prevent slipping.

The stand's design allows for free air flow underneath, which helps to dissipate the heat of your laptop and prevent overheating. And the space underneath also allows room for an extra keyboard or mouse. The riser is compact and lightweight, and easy to take apart and put back together – allowing you to take it anywhere. Help ease your shoulder pain and take advantage of this deal before it's gone. 