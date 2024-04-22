X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Earth Day Savings at Grid Studio Can Score You Recycled Techie Art for Less

Upcycled tech is a great way to bring new life to your game room, office or entertainment space and these sleek, deconstructed gadgets are discounted to as low as $99 right now.

Adam Oram Senior Editor
Adam Oram is a Senior Editor at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Adrian Marlow Writer I
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Adam Oram
Oliver Haslam
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
A Grid Studio art piece featuring the Game Boy Color is displayed on a red and orange ombre background.
Grid/CNET

Whether you're a tech lover or just want a more sustainable decor options, adding a little ambiance to your office, game room or den has never been easier. Grid Studio's frames are a unique way to show off your love of classic tech while upcycling discontinued devices. These deconstructed gadgets make great art pieces, and right now Grid Studio is offering plenty of savings for Earth Day. 

See at Grid Studio

One of the best offers you'll find at this sale is the $99 Grid 4, featuring the deconstructed components of Apple's iPhone 4. That saves you $70 off its list price. For the gamers, the Grid Game Boy Color is down to just $169 currently, an $80 savings on its list price. Get a dose of nostalgia in solid grape purple or clear atomic purple color variants of this iconic handheld console.  

Another popular piece is the Grid NES controller, which can be yours for only $118 right now. That's a $30 direct discount, as well as an additional 15% off for Earth Day using promo code E15 at checkout.

You can also find a ton of other product teardowns, including many from Nokia, Google, Sony and BlackBerry, as well as other Apple products such as the Apple Watch, iPod Classic and iPad Mini. Plus, if you spend over $30 on products, you can add an Earth Day Eco-Tee to your purchase for just $10. These offers are available now through April 23.    

Keep in mind that there are limited quantities of each device available, and certain items have already started to sell out, so if you have a specific product or collection in mind, you may want to consider checking out sooner rather than later so you get exactly what you want.

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

Computing Guides

Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers
Computing Coupons