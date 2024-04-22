Earth Day Savings at Grid Studio Can Score You Recycled Techie Art for Less

Whether you're a tech lover or just want a more sustainable decor options, adding a little ambiance to your office, game room or den has never been easier. Grid Studio's frames are a unique way to show off your love of classic tech while upcycling discontinued devices. These deconstructed gadgets make great art pieces, and right now Grid Studio is offering plenty of savings for Earth Day.

One of the best offers you'll find at this sale is the $99 Grid 4, featuring the deconstructed components of Apple's iPhone 4. That saves you $70 off its list price. For the gamers, the Grid Game Boy Color is down to just $169 currently, an $80 savings on its list price. Get a dose of nostalgia in solid grape purple or clear atomic purple color variants of this iconic handheld console.

Another popular piece is the Grid NES controller, which can be yours for only $118 right now. That's a $30 direct discount, as well as an additional 15% off for Earth Day using promo code E15 at checkout.

You can also find a ton of other product teardowns, including many from Nokia, Google, Sony and BlackBerry, as well as other Apple products such as the Apple Watch, iPod Classic and iPad Mini. Plus, if you spend over $30 on products, you can add an Earth Day Eco-Tee to your purchase for just $10. These offers are available now through April 23.

Keep in mind that there are limited quantities of each device available, and certain items have already started to sell out, so if you have a specific product or collection in mind, you may want to consider checking out sooner rather than later so you get exactly what you want.