Early Memorial Day Deal Drops Brisk It Origin BBQs by Over $200

With Memorial Day right around the corner, retailers are starting to get in on the action early. And there's no better way to kick off the summer season than by taking advantage of some great discounts on smart grills at Home Depot. If you've been thinking about swapping out your old, worn out grill for a newer smart model, now's the time.

When it comes to cooking meat, fish, or vegetables, it's hard to beat wood pellets. They burn evenly and infuse succulent smoky tastes with a variety of flavors to choose from, such as apple, cherry or hickory. Additionally, all Brisk It models are Wi-Fi-enabled and work with a dedicated app to configure the grill temperature, timings, probe alerts and more.

One option worth considering is the Brisk It Origin-580 Smart Grill. You can get one for $630 right now at Home Depot. This $220 reduction (26%) gets you the 580-square inch wood pellet-fuelled grill, which is equipped with specially treated powdercoated paint to sustain high temperatures, along with Innogrill AI automation that will adjust to your cooking style in real-time.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

If you fancy taking your barbecue game to the next level, then Home Depot also has the Brisk It Origin-940 for $830. This 25% cut knocks off a sizable $270 and isn't a million miles away from its lowest-ever cost of $750. That price was during November's holiday sales, however, so it's unlikely to fall that low again when the weather is so hot. Either way, that's a good chunk of cash to save.

This Memorial Day deal is available now through May 29 while supplies last. You can also stock up on grilling tools we recommend, in case you want some stainless steel utensils to compliment the new barbecue. And if you want to see what other options are on sale, take a look at all the outdoor grill deals happening now.