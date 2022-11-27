Early Cyber Monday Sale Saves You up to 42% on Roomba Robot Vacuums

After a long week at work, the last thing you want to do on your day off is lug a heavy vacuum cleaner around your house. Fortunately, robot vacuums can help knock this chore off your to-do list for good, and thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, right now you can pick up some of our favorite models of the year at a discount. The online retailer is currently offering up to 42% off Roomba robot vacuums, with prices starting at just $174. These deals are only available until tomorrow, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There's a pretty wide range of vacuums available at this sale, so you can find a model for every need and every budget. If you want the very best, we named the the overall best robot vacuum on the market for 2022, and right now you can pick it up for $799, which is $201 off the list price. It's one of the more expensive models you'll find at this sale, but boasts cutting-edge features like vSLAM navigation, three-stage cleaning capabilities, custom keep-out zones and much more.

If you're looking for a more affordable option, the was another one of our favorites, and right now you can grab it on sale for $599, saving your $201 compared to the usual price. It's one of the best models on the market when it comes to avoiding unexpected obstacles and waste, making it a great pick for pet owners hoping to avoid a "poopocalypse."

And if you just want a basic robot vacuum that will clean, empty and recharge on its own so you don't have to think about it, you can grab the for $349, which saves you $201 compared to the usual price. It generates a map of your home so you can scheduled it to clean certain rooms at certain times, and it's equipped with sensors to detect dirtier areas for more focused cleaning. For an extra $50, you can also for totally automated floor care. There are also plenty of other models discounted at this , or you can check out our roundup of all the best robot vacuum deals for even more bargains.