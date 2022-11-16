Early Black Friday Deals on Gearwrench and Crescent Tools Slash Prices up to 70% Today

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Black Friday is still over a week away, but plenty of retailers are already rolling out early deals on everything from top tech to home goods. And today at Amazon, have been discounted by up to 70%, making it a great time to stock up on whatever you need for your toolbox or grab something for a loved one, as tools always make great gifts for new homeowners and DIY-ers. Just be sure to make your selections soon, because these deals expire tonight.

Both brands have impressed us with mechanic's tool sets before, and there are over 30 deals available in this sale worth checking out.

For $56 (a 29% savings), you can grab a featuring Phillips, Slotted and Torx heads. Or save $96 on a filled with sockets, ratchets, wrenches and more, with 1/4, 3/8 and 1/2-inch drive sizes, bringing the price down to $199. This is discounted by a massive $204, bringing the price to just $86.

And if you're looking for a bit of everything, this and storage case includes hex keys, combination wrenches, pliers, rachets, bits, sockets, screwdrivers and much more. At 57% off, you'll save $120, bringing the price to just $90. You can even grab a for $48 (save $39) to store your new tool kits.