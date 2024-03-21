Dyson's V8 Animal Extra Stick Vac Rids Your Home of Pet Hair, and It's $120 Off Right Now

We're huge fans of stick vacuums here at CNET, and there are some great models on the market right now. But few of them are designed specifically to deal with the most annoying thing known to humankind -- trying to clean up after a pet. Vacuuming up dog hair, cat hair or indeed any kind of hair can be a real pain. But that's where the Dyson V8 Animal Extra comes in, and it's quite the beast of a vacuum.

All that cleaning prowess typically doesn't come cheap. But right now, QVC is offering a discount that takes the original $470 price and slashes it to just $350. Better yet, you can get an additional $15 off if you're a new QVC customer and you enter the discount code NEW2024 at checkout, bringing the price down to $335.

Designed especially to deal with pet hair, this Dyson V8 Animal Extra comes with eight tools to help you get to all those hard-to-reach places in your home. You'll get a motorbar cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, stubborn dirt brush, mattress tool, up-top tool, extension hose, hair screw tool and charger. And don't forget the charging docking station, too.

All things considered, it's difficult to go wrong with so many tools and a 40-minute battery life. There's a 0.14-gallon bin capacity and the Dirt Ejector is a system that helps you empty it in one swift motion. The built-in detangling technology clears wrapped hair from the brush bar to sweeten the deal as well.

While not as advanced as our favorite Dyson V15 Detect, the V8 Animal Extra is less than half the price with this current deal and worth considering if you don't need the fancy laser head or the extra runtime and suction power of the upgraded model.

