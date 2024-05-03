Don't Sleep on These Refurbished MacBook Deals Including the Super-Speedy M2 Max

If you're a fan of Apple, you'll already know that the company has some incredible laptops on the market right now. Apple silicon has changed the game with superfast chips that won't hammer your battery. But these options can be expensive if you like to shop high-end models. Buying a refurbished model is one way to reduce the cost, and right now Woot is offering a ton of refurbished Apple laptops, with prices starting at just $210. That'll get you a pretty old MacBook Air, but there are plenty of options that are much newer -- including some impressive M2 Max MacBook Pros. What's more, some of these laptops are brand new, although buyers won't get an Apple warranty.

There are so many deals available we can't get into them all here, but we'll highlight a few that are worth looking into more closely. We'll mention the 13-inch 2017 MacBook Air just because any Mac laptop that costs just $210 is worth looking at, but it's important to remember that machine's limitations. If all you want is a super-cheap machine that runs Mac apps though, it's worth considering.

Much more interesting is the refurbished MacBook Pros powered by some of Apple's best chips. The refurbished M2 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,500 is a solid option, but those who want extra screen space and processing power should consider the range-topping M2 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro for $3,400. Sure, it's costly, but this laptop is brand new (without Apple warranty) and comes with 1TB of storage and 32GB of RAM. For comparison, the M3 Max with a similar configuration costs $3,499 at Apple but those who need GPU processing power should note that the M2 Max version on offer here has a 38-core GPU. The new M3 Max MacBook Pro we just mentioned only has 30 cores -- upgrading to a 40-core alternative means paying just shy of $4,000.

