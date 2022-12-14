Don't Miss Your Chance to Snag a 2021 iPad Pro for $250 Off

Apple recently released the new M2-powered 2022 iPad Pro, which means we're starting to see some nice discounts on 2021 models. So if you're trying to get one of these powerful tablets in your hands for less, you won't want to miss this one-day Target deal. Right now, you can save $250 on the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models of the , with prices starting at $650 (the 128GB model has already sold out online, though you may be able to find it available for pickup depending on your location). This offer expires tonight, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Though it's not quite as advanced as the new 2022 model, this 2021 iPad Pro is still one of the most powerful tablets you'll find on the market right now. The M1 chip is the same one found in the previous generation of MacBooks, and it comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6 support for lightning-fast performance over the web and offline. The screen is a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and it has a 12MP camera that can capture 4K video. It weighs in at just over one pound, and with an all-day battery life, it's perfect for taking care of some work while you're on the go. And if you're an artist, this tablet is compatible with the , which you can snag on sale for $90, saving your $40.

