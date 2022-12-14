Fusion Energy Breakthrough FTX Co-Founder's Fraud Charges 'Avatar 2' Review Amazon Sale 58 Gift Ideas Geminid Meteor Shower Golden Globe Nominations Coyote Attack
Deals

Don't Miss Your Chance to Snag a 2021 iPad Pro for $250 Off

It may be a generation old, but this powerful Apple tablet is a steal at this price.
2 min read
Front and back sides of the 2021 iPad Pro against a purple background.
Apple

Apple recently released the new M2-powered 2022 iPad Pro, which means we're starting to see some nice discounts on 2021 models. So if you're trying to get one of these powerful tablets in your hands for less, you won't want to miss this one-day Target deal. Right now, you can save $250 on the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models of the 11-inch 2021 iPad Pro, with prices starting at $650 (the 128GB model has already sold out online, though you may be able to find it available for pickup depending on your location). This offer expires tonight, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

See at Target

Though it's not quite as advanced as the new 2022 model, this 2021 iPad Pro is still one of the most powerful tablets you'll find on the market right now. The M1 chip is the same one found in the previous generation of MacBooks, and it comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6 support for lightning-fast performance over the web and offline. The screen is a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and it has a 12MP camera that can capture 4K video. It weighs in at just over one pound, and with an all-day battery life, it's perfect for taking care of some work while you're on the go. And if you're an artist, this tablet is compatible with the second-gen Apple Pencil, which you can snag on sale for $90, saving your $40. 

If you're in the market for a different model, you can check out our roundup of all the best iPad deals you can take advantage of right now. 

