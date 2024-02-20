Ditch the Stick Vac With $300 Off This Self-Emptying Roomba Robot Vacuum Today Only
The iRobot Roomba I3 Plus Evo is yours for just $250 if you order before the day is out.
Robot vacuums are a great way to keep your home clean without having to clean it as often yourself. The iRobot Roomba I3 Plus Evo robot vacuum can empty its own bin and also supports Google Assistant and Alexa voice controls. Right now its over 50% off -- but only until the end of the day.
The Roomba brand is synonymous with robot vacuums and you can save over 50% on one of iRobot's midrange models today only at Best Buy. The Roomba I3 Plus Evo is available for just $250 instead of the usual $550, dropping it $50 lower than our previous mention and to a new all-time low price.
Featuring support for smart assistants like Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, this robot vacuum can be set off on its merry little way using nothing more than your voice, or custom schedules can be created to fit around your daily life. When it's running it'll clean as it goes before returning to its charging base and emptying its dustbin into the charging dock. You'll then only need to worry about emptying the much larger bin inside the dock once every couple of months. It can also take itself to recharge in the middle of a job if needed and pick up where it left off, so nothing is missed.
This Roomba has strong suction and can tackle dirt and debris on both hard floors and carpets. It can also handle pet hair perfectly fine with its rubber brushes that can flex to avoid getting tangled. A variety of sensors help it avoid obstacles and adjust suction power for dirtier areas.
There are of course plenty of alternatives to this Roomba so make sure to check out our list of the best robot vacuum deals if this one isn't for you.
