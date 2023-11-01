Ditch The Cat Litter Scooper and Save $75 With Litter-Robot

Everyone loves cats, but nobody enjoys scooping out their litter tray. It's just one of those things, but do you really need to do it? Not if you pick up a smart litter box like the Litter-Robot, and if you do that today you'll save some money in the process.

Right now Litter-Robot is offering you a huge $75 off when you buy any bundle, giving you the chance to get started in the world of smart litter trays. They really do change your cat-loving game, and Litter-Robot isn't done there. Order now and you'll also save 25% off your Litter-Robot subscripion, too.

If you aren't familiar with the art of the smart litter box, you're in for a treat. Not only does these things look great but they also fix some of the most annoying aspects of looking after your cat. At the top of the list is emptying the litter tray, with Litter-Robot sifting out waste after every use so that you need never scoop again.

But there's more. The Litter-Robot boxes feature pet monitoring technology so you can follow their bathroom usage and even get waste level alerts so there are never any surprises. Smells are a thing of the past as well thanks to the way clumps automatically fall into a sealed drawer to keep those odors away from your nostrils.

Got more than one cat? No problem, and there are multiple different types of Litter-Robot available so that you can choose the one that best fits you and your cat.