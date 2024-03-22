DeWalt Power Tools Are up to 46% Off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Power tools like cordless drills, screwdrivers and cordless wrenches make for a much easier job whether you're building a shed, remodeling a home, or just putting together your latest Ikea haul. But buying the best can be expensive, especially if you need multiple pieces of kit. Sometimes there are deals that make the prices much more palatable, but Amazon's Big Spring Sale is taking things to a whole new level right now. There are DeWalt power tools and combo kits available with up to 46% off there, but that won't be the case for long.

There are plenty of options available but it's hard not to take note of the DeWalt 20-volt Max impact driver bundle that's currently offered with a price of just $169. You'll get a three-speed cordless impact driver as well as a battery and charger, not to mention a bag for carrying it all in, at a price that's impossible to ignore. Need even more batteries? Another pair of batteries are now just $129, down from almost $240.

Building your setup from scratch? The DeWalt 20-volt Max kit gets even more impressive when you choose the bundle that comes with a cordless circular saw, a cordless oscillating multi-tool, and a lot more. That'd normally retail for just shy of $640 but a 30% discount now brings the price down to just $449 as part of Amazon's spring extravaganza. Just remember that these deals aren't going to stick around for much longer.

