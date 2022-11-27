The Best Cyber Monday Deals Under $25 After Black Friday

Cyber Monday sales are already starting to surface and many Black Friday deals are sticking around with the online sale officially starting tomorrow. If you're aiming to make your budget stretch further this year or you just want to nab some stocking stuffers on Cyber Monday, these are the best under-$25 deals available right now.

As it turns out, there are a lot of cheap Cyber Monday deals already available and plenty of Black Friday deals still hanging around for the weekend. You can still get the , or for $25 or less, for example.

Browse the wider assortment of deals on tech, home gadgets, subscriptions and more below. We'll continue to update this page as we find more deals, so be sure to check back often.

Cyber Monday Tech deals under $25

Smart home deals

Jared DiPane/CNET Every time that Amazon has offered a bundle like this in the past, it's sold out before the end of the sale period. With this being Amazon's newest Echo Dot, we anticipate there will be a lot of interest in the huge discount, so be sure to grab one now before it's too late.

Chamberlain This smart accessory can be added to nearly any garage door made after 1993. It connects to your phone, allowing for easy control of the door from anywhere. It's down to its best price, so be sure to grab one for yourself and even some family members: They'll be sure to thank you for something so useful. You're receiving price alerts for MyQ Smart Garage Control: $17

(save $41)

(save $39)

(save $35)

(save $12)

(save $13)

(save $11)

(save $11 with code BF22 )

) (save $8)



Streaming device deals

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're wanting to add some smarts to your existing TV, you can do exactly that while saving 50% on Amazon's 4K-capable streaming stick today. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a great pick if you're new to smart TV functionality with its easy-to-use OS and included Alexa-enabled voice remote. You're receiving price alerts for Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

(save $15)

(save $20)

(save $12)

(save $12)

Audio deals

JBL The JBL Go 3 earned a spot on our lists of both the best mini Bluetooth speakers and the best Bluetooth speakers overall for 2022. It's rugged, superportable and currently at its lowest price ever.

(save $6)

(save $7)

(save $25)

(save $16)

(save $6)

(save $9)

Other tech accessory deals

Nomad This tiny USB-C charger offers an impressive 30 watts of output to help you charge all your gear as fast as it can. There are several different options with outputs as high as 65 watts.

(save $20)

(save $15)

(save $5 or more in select colors)

(save $7)

(save $13)

(save $6)

with code BUYCABLE

(save $15)

(save $6)

(save $24)

(save $24)

(save $5)

(save $5)

Cyber Monday home deals under $25

iHealth At-home COVID-19 tests are a great thing to have around and the perfect time to buy them is when they're on sale. This pack comes with two easy-to-use tests that give you the results within 15 minutes. You're receiving price alerts for iHealth COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

(save $11)

(save $2)

(save $8)

(save $2)

(save $11)

(save $7)

(save $19)

(save $12)



(save $29)



(save $9)



Cyber Monday software and subscription deals under $25

Sam's Club For a limited time only, new members can save over 50% on their first year of Sam's Club membership. This unlocks all the great warehouse and online offers from Sam's Club, as well as discounted gas and more.

(save $15)

(save $15)

(save $89)







(save $48)

(save $72)

(save $25)

(save $24)

(save $12)

(save $20)

Cyber Monday toy deals under $25

MSCHF Looking for a fun gift to give that's outside the box and a little more fun? This puzzle is a QR code that gets scanned once it's completely put together and offers the chance to win up to $1 million from it. Most people will win $1, but that's the fun in it.

(save $3)

(save $10)

(save $6)

Cyber Monday fashion deals under $25

Nomad This hat comes in two different style options and is adjustable to fit just about everyone. The baseball hat is a washed black hat that has a leather patch sewn on with Nomad's logo, while the camper hat is two-tone and has the Nomad logo over a sunset. Check them both out now.

(save $10)

(save $10)

(save $22)

(save $16)

(save $35)



(save $9)



Cyber Monday beauty deals under $25

Duke Cannon Duke Cannon's Winter Survival Tube is a great gift for anyone braving the outdoors this winter. It offers hand and lip balms, plus face lotion, to repair dry, cracked skin and protect with SPF.