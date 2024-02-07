Cricut Machines and Accessories Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon

Cricut devices have made a splash among crafters in recent years, as well as novices looking to get a jump start on all sorts of creative endeavors, including homemade gifts. Cricut machines and accessories tend to be pricey, but right now Amazon is slashing prices by up to 40% on a number of Cricut products, making it more affordable to snag the tools you need for your next project. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

If you're looking for most versatility, the Cricut Maker 3 is a great option. It's far more than just a vinyl cutter, as you can swap out the tools and materials easily to create all sorts of things from cards to stickers to signs and beyond. In fact, this machine can cut more than 300 types of materials. It's down to $379 right now. That's a $50 discount on its list price.

Budget-conscious buyers looking to get started without breaking the bank may choose to invest in the Cricut Joy. It's discounted by 34% right now, dropping the price from $149 to just $99 for a limited time. It cuts over 50 different materials, including everything from cardstock to vinyl decal and beyond -- and if you're short on space, this machine weighs under four pounds and comes in at under 10 inches, making it easy to store when you're not crafting.

For those wanting a professional press to make t-shirts, tote bags and other items, the commercial-level Cricut Autopress has a lot to offer. It's equipped with a 15 by 12-inch ceramic-coated heat plate that can reach temperatures as high as 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It also auto-adjusts for applying even pressure, which will work with materials up to 2 inches thick. And the dial lets you create precise time and temperature settings, plus there is an auto release and auto-off for more convenience. It typically lists for $999, but during this sale you can score one for just $599.

There are plenty of other tools and accessories available, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection. And if Cricut isn't really your style, check out our roundup of 3D printer deals for more savings on crafty tech and supplies.