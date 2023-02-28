Coupon Code Deal Saves You an Extra 36% on Refurb Dell Computers and More

It's pretty tough to get by without your own computer these days, but that doesn't mean you need to drop $2,000 or more on a shiny new high-end model. Shopping refurbished is a great way to get your hands on a device at a fraction of the usual cost, and right now you can save even more. Dell is offering 36% off all refurbished items, including laptops, desktops, monitors and more, when you use the promo code SHOPSAVE36 at checkout. This offer is only available until 7:00 p.m. PT (10:00 p.m. ET) tomorrow, March 1, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are hundreds of different computers to shop at this sale, so you should have no trouble finding a model that fits your needs. However, it's important to remember that because these are refurbished models, most have a very limited supply available. So we recommend you act fast when you find what you're looking for, as there's a good chance it could sell out.

If you're looking for a laptop, you may want to consider the , which we named the best MacBook Air alternative on the market right now. It's lightweight, has a 13.3-inch full HD display, comes equipped with an Intel Core processor, and there are a few different configurations on sale with prices starting at $332 after the discount. Or, if you're looking for a desktop for your home office or workstation, you can snag a . Configurations start at $223 after the discount for the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and you can upgrade to 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $409. And if you already have a computer you're happy with, but are looking for a display upgrade, you can snag this for $236 after the discount.