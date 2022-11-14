Chewy's Early Holiday Sale Saves You Up to 40% for a Limited Time

While you're shopping for gifts for people, make sure you don't forget about your pets this holiday season. Currently, you can save up to 40% on select brands at Chewy from treats to new threads for your furry friends.
Owners can spoil their dogs with a GoDog dragons chew guard squeaky plush dog toy for just $10. Another nice choice is the JW pet Hol-ee roller dog toy for $7 that can stand up to tough chewers. Or get this retro-style multipet Lamb Chop squeaky plush dog toy for $6. And for cats, both the SmartyKat skitter critters value pack and the Petstages dental banana cat chew toy contain catnip and can be purchased for $6.
Keep in mind while you're shopping that depending on the items you buy you will also get this additional deal where you buy three, get the fourth free.
There are many other animals besides cats and dogs deserving of presents too. Small pets, fish, birds and more can all receive holiday gifts. Some products include a $68 Aqueon LED MiniBow SmartClean fish tank set. There's also this humdinger bird toy from Super Bird Creations for $46 and a set of Super Bird Creations foot toys for $11.
No matter the pet, you can celebrate them and grab gifts that will make them happy for less. Head over to Chewy for the rest of its holiday sales.