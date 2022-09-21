Windows 11's Big Update New Nvidia GPUs $450 Off 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro iPhone 14 Deals Per-Mile Car Insurance Adnan Syed of 'Serial' Freed Best Full Mattresses iPhone 14 Upgrade?
Chewy Halloween BOGO Sale: Save on Costumes, Treats and More

Who doesn't love dressing up our favorite fur balls? Now you can do it for less.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Chewy Halloween Advent calendar and chew toys on a blue background
Chewy

Halloween is almost here, and you can celebrate it with more than just people. Pets can get in on the fun as well. If you're the kind of pet owner who loves to get your pet decked out in the latest fashions for fun, then this BOGO sale at Chewy -- where you can buy one, get one at 50% off for Halloween -- is exactly what you're looking for to make your pet happy.

See at Chewy

Simple costume ideas for your pets include a Frisco bread cat costume for $8, lion mane dog and cat costume for $13 and Frisco happy cow dog and cat costume for $17. But, Halloween costumes aren't the only thing you can get on sale, in fact there are a ton of toys you can grab too. Just keep in mind that when you mix and match items during this BOGO sale, the cheaper of the two products is the one you'll get half off. 

If you're looking for chew toys or other fun items, snag a Halloween variety pack cat toy with catnip for $15. For your dog, grab this candy cauldron hide-and-seek puzzle plush for $13 for the ultimate squeak toy, while this $31 Halloween 13-day advent calendar gives dogs special toys each day. 

Don't miss out on these epic deals for your pets ahead of Halloween. Check out the full sale at Chewy today.

