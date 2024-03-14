Celebrate Pi Day With Big Savings on a New Pizza Oven

It's March 14, also known as Pi Day. While celebrating mathematics -- via the 3.14 wordplay -- is the true goal of the holiday, many food lovers around the world have also used it as a day to honor (and consume) pie. And a pizza pie may just be the most popular pie there is. Right now, you can grab everything you need to bring the fun outdoors with up to $160 off sitewide at Solo Stove, including pizza ovens. Just use promo code PIZZA at checkout to take advantage of this offer. This deal is available now through Monday, March 18.

Solo Stove's Pi More, Save More sale provides you with incremental increases on your discount as you buy, making it a great time to stock up on everything you want to grab for your yard as warm weather arrives. You can save up to $160 on your order, but be sure to enter that promo code to get the discount.

Here's how it all breaks down:

Save $20 off orders of $150 or more.

Save $50 off orders of $300 or more.

Save $120 off orders of $600 or more.

Save $160 off orders of $800 or more.

You can get the Pi Prime pizza oven, along with pizza stone and a cover, for $350 -- and with the code, your total will drop to just $300. This propane-powered oven can cook your homemade pizza in less than 2 minutes. You can also get various bundles in this sale, including the Pi Dual Fuel ultimate bundle. This ultimate bundle includes a pizza oven you can fuel with wood or propane, as well as a stand, bamboo and stainless peels, a turner, a thermometer, a silicone mat, a pizza cutter and a shelter for $550 -- that's a $330 savings on its original list price.

If you're still hungry, be sure to check out all the best meal delivery deals for March to find sustenance on a budget that can be delivered right to your door.