Celebrate Mom With Flowers and Sweet Treats This Mother's Day

It's May, which means Mother's Day is almost here (May 12 to be exact). Flowers and chocolate are the go-to gifts for a lot of folks at this time of year, and they are top choices for good reason -- who doesn't love a good floral arrangement or sweet treat? And though some flower delivery services can be expensive, you don't have to break the bank to get a nice bouquet with the below flower delivery deals. There are so many options when it comes to floral arrangements on sale with several popular flower providers companies getting in on the sales. And if your mom isn't a fan of flowers, there are also deals on chocolate and edible fruit arrangements going on right now.

Proflowers Save 20% on best-sellers See at Proflowers Proflowers is offering 20% off its best-selling arrangement this Mother's Day. Choose from dozens and dozens of gorgeous roses to spring lilies and lovely lavender plants. There are even giant baskets filled with cookies and other goodies, if mom would prefer a treat for her sweet tooth. Use code SAVE20MDAY during checkout to get your discount. See at Proflowers

Lindt Lindt Shop Mother's Day gifts from $10 See at Lindt If your mama isn't a fan of flowers or if you really want to get something sweet, then Lindt has Mother's Day gifts starting at just $10. There's also a special Mother's Day Gift Basket for $53, which has an assortment of truffles, Lindt's creation dessert collection, mini pralines and white chocolate bars. This way, Mom gets a taste of everything and you can sneak a few too. See at Lindt

