Celebrate Alexa's Birthday With Huge Discounts on Amazon Devices

From smart speakers to tablets to security equipment and plenty more, Amazon makes some of our favorite gadgets and smart home devices on the market right now. If you're looking to grab some for yourself, now's the time to buy. To celebrate the birthday of Alexa, Amazon's own virtual assistant, the online retailer is offering serious discounts on a huge selection of its own devices.

That includes some great bargains on Echo smart devices, Fire TV streamers, Eero routers and much more. These deals will be available all week long, expiring on Nov. 7, and to help you make the most of this sale, we've rounded up some of the best offers available below.

Amazon Amazon's fourth-gen Echo is a CNET Editors' Choice winner and our overall favorite smart speaker on the market right now. It allows you to stream music, check the weather, update your calendar, set timers and much more using only the sound of your voice. It also has a built-in motion sensor and can initiate custom routines when you wake up or get home from work, and it can be used to control any other Alexa-enabled smart devices in your house. Read our Amazon Echo (4th gen) review.

Amazon With Amazon's growing selection of smart devices and streaming sticks running its excellent Fire TV software, it was only a matter of time before it started manufacturing its own smart TVs. The Omni series is the more advanced of its two models and comes with a microphone built directly into the TV for truly hands-free voice control, and boasts 4K resolution. There are some discounts available on other sizes as well, but the 50-inch model is the best value available. You're receiving price alerts for 50-inch Omni Series Fire TV: $400

Amazon This 2021 model of the Fire HD 10 Plus is Amazon's most advanced tablet to date. It features 4GB of RAM (twice as much as the previous generation) and a 1080p, 10.1-inch screen. And at 42% off, this matches the absolute lowest price we've seen. Amazon also has a selection of refurbished Fire tablets available right now, with prices starting at just $55. You're receiving price alerts for Fire HD 10 Plus: $105

Amazon You can keep an eye on your home from anywhere with these simple indoor security cameras. The Blink Mini offers two-way communication, notifications for motion and night vision, all in a tiny package. And right now, you can get two for the price of one with this bundle deal. Read our Blink Mini review. You're receiving price alerts for Blink Mini

