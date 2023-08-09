X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Catch Big Savings On These Tech Deals From StockX

StockX has more than just sneakers. Right now, you can snag massive savings on popular tech gear.

cnet-deals-logo.png
cnet-deals-logo.png
CNET Commerce
The CNET commerce team scours the Web for the best deals on computers, electronics, phones, gadgets and much more...
See full bio
CNET Commerce
2 min read

StockX took the world by storm when it launched back in 2016. The online marketplace quickly became the go-to spot for sneakers of all kinds, as long as buyers were willing to pay those steep markups. Over the years, StockX has pivoted to selling game consoles and other tech gadgets. And while most items still come with a premium price tag, there are some great deals around. Right now, StockX is offering stellar savings, and here's what we recommend checking out.

Apple Watch Series 7 in green
Apple/CNET

Shop certified refurbished Apple products below retail prices
See at StockX

Right now, you can grab a host of certified refurbished Apple products from StockX. Prices vary but you can find items for up to $590 below retail prices. If you've been eyeing an Apple Watch and you don't need the latest and greatest model, then this is the perfect time to pick one up. StockX has the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS + Cellular for $399, which is well below market price.

A Nintendo Switch with a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and an Online membership is displayed against a green background.
James Martin/CNET

Save up to $70 on Nintendo Switch consoles
See at StockX

StockX currently has discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles and right now, you can grab an OG blue and red console for just $250. The Switch combines the best of both worlds for gamers. It's an ultra light and portable handheld device, and it also lets you connect to your TV for a larger-than-life experience with friends and family. And at just $250, it's a steal.

Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 headphones in black and silver against a blue background.
Bose/CNET

‌Get up to $265 off Bose headphones & speakers
See at StockX

Bose is known for its quality headphones and speakers, and right now, you can save up to $265 off select models. A good pair of headphones, especially ones with noise cancellation, is an investment and an absolute necessity for some. If you're constantly taking flights or if you just appreciate being able to shut out the world for a bit, then you need a pair of these Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones. These are currently priced at $223, which is below retail, and going fast.

Microsoft Xbox Series X
Microsoft

Up to $129 off Xbox series X/S consoles and accessories
See at StockX

Secure an Xbox console for up to $129 off right now. And after you've decided on the best console for you, pick up a few accessories -- which are also on sale on StockX. There's currently a great deal on the Xbox Series X, and it's kind of hard to resist.

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the current StockX coupons and promo code offers, updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers