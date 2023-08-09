Catch Big Savings On These Tech Deals From StockX
StockX has more than just sneakers. Right now, you can snag massive savings on popular tech gear.
StockX took the world by storm when it launched back in 2016. The online marketplace quickly became the go-to spot for sneakers of all kinds, as long as buyers were willing to pay those steep markups. Over the years, StockX has pivoted to selling game consoles and other tech gadgets. And while most items still come with a premium price tag, there are some great deals around. Right now, StockX is offering stellar savings, and here's what we recommend checking out.
Right now, you can grab a host of certified refurbished Apple products from StockX. Prices vary but you can find items for up to $590 below retail prices. If you've been eyeing an Apple Watch and you don't need the latest and greatest model, then this is the perfect time to pick one up. StockX has the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS + Cellular for $399, which is well below market price.
StockX currently has discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles and right now, you can grab an OG blue and red console for just $250. The Switch combines the best of both worlds for gamers. It's an ultra light and portable handheld device, and it also lets you connect to your TV for a larger-than-life experience with friends and family. And at just $250, it's a steal.
Bose is known for its quality headphones and speakers, and right now, you can save up to $265 off select models. A good pair of headphones, especially ones with noise cancellation, is an investment and an absolute necessity for some. If you're constantly taking flights or if you just appreciate being able to shut out the world for a bit, then you need a pair of these Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones. These are currently priced at $223, which is below retail, and going fast.
Secure an Xbox console for up to $129 off right now. And after you've decided on the best console for you, pick up a few accessories -- which are also on sale on StockX. There's currently a great deal on the Xbox Series X, and it's kind of hard to resist.
