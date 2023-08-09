Catch Big Savings On These Tech Deals From StockX

StockX took the world by storm when it launched back in 2016. The online marketplace quickly became the go-to spot for sneakers of all kinds, as long as buyers were willing to pay those steep markups. Over the years, StockX has pivoted to selling game consoles and other tech gadgets. And while most items still come with a premium price tag, there are some great deals around. Right now, StockX is offering stellar savings, and here's what we recommend checking out.

Apple/CNET Shop certified refurbished Apple products below retail prices See at StockX Right now, you can grab a host of certified refurbished Apple products from StockX. Prices vary but you can find items for up to $590 below retail prices. If you've been eyeing an Apple Watch and you don't need the latest and greatest model, then this is the perfect time to pick one up. StockX has the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS + Cellular for $399, which is well below market price. See at StockX

James Martin/CNET Save up to $70 on Nintendo Switch consoles See at StockX StockX currently has discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles and right now, you can grab an OG blue and red console for just $250. The Switch combines the best of both worlds for gamers. It's an ultra light and portable handheld device, and it also lets you connect to your TV for a larger-than-life experience with friends and family. And at just $250, it's a steal. See at StockX

